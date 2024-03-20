Into the darkness

The Total Eclipse of Sandusky celebration will be held from April 5-8.

Jeepclipse on April 4

the event on Aug. 21 of that year that charted a different path across the United States

Cedar Point’s Total Eclipse of the Point

The Flyin Jays

SWAGG

Kinsman Dazz Band

Steve Brownell

Follow the Sun

Killer Flamingos

The Menus