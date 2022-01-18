City of neighborhoods: The antidote to anti-urbanism

Dozens of housing units are being built in the neighborhood's main intersection, North Bend and Hamilton. Natalie Grilli

Candidate Trump rarely missed opportunities to badmouth the country’s biggest cities.

“Bad things happen in Philadelphia, bad things,” Trump said during one debate. Urban enthusiasts promptly took pride in the quote, emblazoning it on t-shirts.

The great metropolis of Chicago? “It’s like, worse than Afghanistan.”

The booming city of San Francisco? “It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late.”

The city of Portland, Ore., which was the scene of riots in the fall of 2020, came in for particular condemnation by the ex-president. “Portland, call in the feds,” he tweeted. “Put these animals in jail now.”

Steven Conn

Emily Talen

Seth Walsh