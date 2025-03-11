A township invests in its suburban 'downtown' to keep it vital

Cincinnati’s first-ring suburbs face unique challenges. Changing demographics, economic stability, and issues regarding resources and security are common threads among these jurisdictions.
The ways the 49 Hamilton County cities, villages, townships, and municipal corporations not only adjust but thrive is the focus of this series, First Suburbs—Beyond Borders. The series explores the diversity and ingenuity of these longstanding suburban communities, highlighting issues that demand collective thought and action to galvanize their revitalization.
Springfield Township is one of the largest townships in the state. With a population of 36,000 and encompassing more than 16 square miles, it’s bigger than many Ohio cities. It’s home to bedroom communities such as the neighborhood of Finneytown, as well as the largest park in the county, Winton Woods, and its largest lake.
Its main business corridor, Winton Road, has suffered from the type of sprawl that afflicts many outlying suburbs, with fast food chains, gas stations and nondescript office parks stretching for a couple miles. But in recent years, the township has worked to exert some control over the corridor, bringing standards to its appearance, encouraging and supporting locally owned businesses and adding decorative touches to the built landscape.
“We consider the Winton Road corridor to be our downtown,” says Kathleen Kennedy, the township’s assistant administrator. “We've put a lot of investment into that corridor -- time, money and energy -- to make it look a lot different than it did 20 or 30 years ago.”
Case in point is the transformation of one of the most visible properties on Winton Road into a destination that other first-ring suburbs have welcomed or would like to: a brewpub.
HighGrain Brewing in May will mark the first anniversary of opening its second brewpub
in what was once a bowling center in the township. In its heyday, Brentwood Bowl was one of the busiest bowling centers around, housing 48 lanes and hosting tournaments, leagues, parties, and weekend outings. But the COVID pandemic spelled the end for the once-popular spot and it closed, leaving a 50,000 square foot building empty on nearly three acres in the township’s downtown.
Built in 1960, the sprawling, abandoned property was something of a white elephant. The township began receiving inquiries from developers pitching uses such as self-storage units and multi-bay gas stations, none of which corresponded with the township’s vision for Winton Road or the site.
“We were kind of appalled by the idea that one of the largest pieces of property on Winton Road was going to be used for something like indoor self storage or a gas station,” Kennedy says. “So the only way to control property is to own it.”
The township bought the property out of foreclosure and then reached out to the owners of HighGrain Brewing. “They heard we were looking,” says Austin Neal, HighGrain’s director of marketing. “It was a location that fit our needs.”
HighGrain’s first location is in Silverton, where it moved into a former municipal building in 2019. The brewery was looking to expand its beer-making capacity and open a larger space to host events and bigger crowds. But an old bowling alley?
Yes, as the price was right, and the township sold the property at cost, and the $4 million renovation was supported by small business and sustainability grants from the state and county. Becoming part of the neighborhood was a big factor. “It’s all about community and leaving things better than we found them.” Neal says. “They wanted us here and we wanted to be a part of a community that wanted us to be a part of it.”
Walls were knocked down, part of the roof was raised 30 feet to fit big new brewing tanks, a big bar and dining room that can hold a couple hundred people was built and an event space was added that can hold a hundred more. The two-year process culminated in a grand opening in May 2024.
The township was successful in converting a community hub from the ‘60s into a gathering place for today, bringing an expanding, community-minded small business to its business district.
A mural that predated the brewery was retained.
Brewpubs can help shape the identity of a neighborhood or a small town and they bring customers from other neighborhoods. Other first-ring suburbs have benefited from our seemingly unquenchable thirst for craft beer. Wiedemann Brewery opened in a former funeral home in St. Bernard
in 2019, and Third Eye Brewing opened in Sharonville in 2020. Norwood counts three – Listermann Brewing, Hi-Wire, and Fretboard, the latter two in that city’s Factory 52 development. There’s 50 West in Mariemont, Gilligan’s in Wyoming, 13 Below in Sayler Park, Karrikin Spirits in Fairfax, and March First in Blue Ash.
There’s some thought that the American craft beer renaissance has peaked, as the number of breweries nationwide declined in 2024, according to the Brewer’s Association trade group.
But neighborhoods are still seeking the vibe that a brewery can bring. The city of Cheviot, for example, is looking for a brewery to fill a large, vacant space in its business district.
In Springfield Township, HighGrain was a welcome addition and fit in with the township’s vision for Winton Road. “We want development that's going to last and hold its value,” Kennedy says. “We try to be selective when we can as to what those projects look like and what the end users are.”
Years ago, the township adopted design guidelines for any new construction on Winton Road. New construction typically must be approved by the township’s zoning commission, which is charged with upholding standards for building materials, landscaping and lighting. The township followed its own standards when it build a new administration building and fire station on Winton Road.
“If we're going to ask developers to maybe spend a little bit extra on nicer materials or more expensive parking lot lighting, we have to do it too,” Kennedy says.
Years ago, when Winton Road was widened, the township took advantage of the construction project to add decorative street lighting and new sidewalks to improve the look of the thoroughfare. The township also has a program it calls NeatStreets,
employing public works staff to pick up litter on Winton Road and other main thoroughfares. The township makes creative use of a Hamilton County recycling incentive grant to help pay their salaries.
It’s all about maintaining a healthy, attractive environment for residents and business, Kennedy says. “The look and feel of a community is what a lot of people are going by when they first look for new locations for their businesses,” she says. “Just how does it look and feel?”
The First Suburbs—Beyond Borders series is made possible with support from a coalition of stakeholders including the Murray & Agnes Seasongood Good Government Foundation - The Seasongood Foundation is devoted to the cause of good local government; Hamilton County Planning Partnership; plus First Suburbs Consortium of Southwest Ohio, an association of elected and appointed officials representing older suburban communities in Hamilton County, Ohio.