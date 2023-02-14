Amid budgetary challenges, shared services take flight in first ring suburbs

UAS500 Program originator Chief Johnson says he likes to be on the forefront of things when it comes to firefighting. Gary Kessler

“CLG Leadership Academy was an amazing experience. Since my background is in the media business, there were a lot of aspects of the inner workings of city government that I was green about, particularly with finance and budgets. The CLG Leadership Academy sessions were extremely informative. There were also hands-on sessions involving communication and collaboration skills that I continue to use in my daily work,” says Murray.

One of the newest and most cutting-edge resources: surveillance drones

"Chief Amos Johnson of the Woodlawn Fire Department heads up the UAS500 Southwest Ohio Regional Drone Team , which is comprised of fire, police, K-9, and volunteer members. UAS500 has been in existence for about two years and has responded to a myriad of different calls during that time,” says UAS500 member Lieutenant Steve Shueler of the Blue Ash Police Department.

UAS stands for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. UAS500 Program originator Chief Johnson says he likes to be on the forefront of things when it comes to firefighting. Considering his enthusiasm, it’s no surprise he quickly but carefully instituted the UAS500 soon after noticing the vantage point attainable on a toy drone one of his firefighters was flying in the back of the firehouse. This was a few years ago during the 20-plus year firefighting veteran’s first years serving as Woodlawn’s chief.

Johnson had instinctively and immediately shown interest in the drone as a firefighting tool. When his crewman informed him that firefighters in neighboring areas were using drones to assist with fires and other emergencies, he didn’t want to hesitate a moment on adopting new technology that others were successfully using. Johnson’s mind spun with possible applications involving his own territories and the scenarios they commonly presented.

His first move was securing a PWC grant for drone operation courses. He headed to Flamingo Air Flight School and received the required FAA certification to operate drones in federal airspace.

Others were quick to jump on board.

Initially formed by Woodlawn firefighters and Blue Ash police, the UAS500 Southwest Ohio Regional Public Safety Drone Team now has around 25 trained members. The team is continuously amazed at the ever-expanding myriad of capabilities provided by the drones. And since the group’s inception, things have really taken off.

“We've been on a couple of structure fires, and once the fire chiefs actually see the advantage now, they're like, ‘Okay, we want you to come on our scene. We want to see this vantage point.’ It’s to the point where now where we're a dispatchable unit for Hamilton County,” says Johnson.

With transmittable overhead views that can be accessed from multiple locations, including dispatch, the team has seen incredible progress in first responder safety and direction. The guesswork once done on the ground is nearly eliminated with drones providing team leaders a bird’s eye view of scenes. The UAS500 has already been able to locate missing children and survey SWAT scenarios safely without taking extra time or putting responders at risk.

“Usually if somebody is barricaded in the house, SWAT would have to go through these protocol flashbangs. Break a window, then we need to throw gas in there before they go in and do anything. Now, they just break a window. They call us. We fly the drone in. Go find the guy in the house,” sums Johnson.

They have even helped to keep the peace in crowded and hard to navigate situations by monitoring events like the WEBN fireworks.

Additionally, the UAS500 has become a frontrunner in developing training guidelines for other agencies looking to adopt emergency drone programs.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology uses the UAS500’s personally developed guidelines for public safety as part of their rapidly developing emergency drone training. The team’s own experience navigating regulatory aspects of drone operation helped them in drawing up this essential guide, which lays out the protocols for setting up a successful and permissible drone program.

“This is what you need to know, and this is what you need to tell your insurance company or your fire chief or police chief,” explains Johnson, regarding some of what’s covered in the guidelines.

Hamilton County continues its focus on encouraging and educating communities on utilizing shared resources, both old and new. Planning Services Administrator Chris Schneider says Hamilton County will be hosting a shared services summit sometime in April that will explore ways services are shared in the county. Per T.J. White, CLG plans to attend, bringing to the table a presentation on recruitment of local government and service professionals.