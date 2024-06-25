Something to say: Powerful self-expression supports mental health in teens

that show that building self-esteem through authentic self expression protects teens from developing depression and anxiety not only for the near-term but for years to come.



I just want a chance

to fly

I want a chance

to cry



- Teen poet Kamya, 14

It’s not just a dream

It’s believing



- Teen poet Anastasia, 16

Everything I said I was

I’m not.

My health grew better

When I found

that being perfect

Wasn’t meant to be.



- Teen poet Jamyah, 14