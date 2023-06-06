Lincoln Heights: Moving beyond the past to a hopeful future

One of four new houses in Lincoln Heights developed by The Port. The Port

Established in 1967, the HealthCare Connection in Lincoln Heights was the first community health center in Ohio. Joe simon

The village's Serenity Park got a makeover and new equipment. Joe Simon

Jeannie Stinson and her family on communitywide clean-up day in Lincoln Heights. Joe Simon

Hamilton County awarded a grant of nearly $1 million to repair streets, help demolish the old high school, and make other improvements. “We are fixing the decades of disinvestment and abandonment," County Commissioner Alicia Reece said at the time.