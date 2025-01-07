As we saw it: Soapbox favorite photos of 2024

Pastor Leslie Jones, Truth and Destiny Covenant Ministries in Mt. Airy
Pastor Leslie Jones, Truth and Destiny Covenant Ministries in Mt. Airy Gary Kessler
The Brickery offers a curated selection of Lego sets for purchase. Joe Simon
Art is part of the Guilding Light program at West End's Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses Natalie Grilli
Basil Lewis at his barber shop in Roselawn. Gary Kessler
Density is not limited to big cities or downtowns. Small towns and neighborhood business districts also need a concentration of people in order thrive, so the type of density must fit the community. CUDA Studio
2024 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence, Tunde Wey (chef) Jonathan Peterson
Connected Communities proposes to remove the single-family housing zoning protections within ½ mile on both sides of the Reading Road BRT corridor. J. Miles Wolf
An unspoiled open prairie at the Cincinnati Nature Center features 100 native plants with staggered blooming seasons that ensure a colorful path from April through October. Kelly Volz
The Black Music Walk of Fame’s many facets create an engaging kinetic space that brings history to life. Josh Beeman Photography
CNU-32 Opening Plenary at Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hall of Mirrors. Courtesy of CNU, Patrick Henry
Entering the 'Lockland Canyon' on southbound I-75. Joe Simon
tt Stern-enzi will present a series of essays called “Stepping In (To Fatherhood)” at The Carnegie. Gary Kessler
Mariemont Theater, part of the town's Village Square Joe Simon
l to r: Gerald Checco, Steven Schuckman, and Larry Annett began weekly walks in 2021 as the Walking Older Retired Men’s Society (WORMS). Parks, landmarks, and neighborhoods highlight the trio’s sojourns including this Gibson Park vista. Joe Simon
The Murray Path on the Fairfax border Joe Simon
Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field (MWO) currently oversees approximately 110 daily flights. Gary Kessler
15-acre Sunset Park is close to downtown and a popular spot for special events. Joe Simon
A New Deal-era mural inside the Fort Thomas Post Office. Joe Simon

As we saw it: Soapbox favorite photos of 2024

Patrice Watson | Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Soapbox retrospective from last year's archives. 43 remarkable photos published throughout our 16th year of local reporting.
Much as has been written about "news fatigue" in the last few years. As a digital news publication covering underreported and underrepresented local people, places and things, we encourage you to flip through this photo archive to view the world "as we saw it" in 2024. While Soapbox doesn't recommend consciously avoiding or tuning out the news all together, try curating the news to keep informed with vital journalism that is moving communities forward. Look beyond politics, sports, scandal, crime and weather, and you'll find remarkable stories often going untold. 

Photo selections are from 2024 regular Soapbox photographers Joe Simon, Natalie Grilli and Gary Kessler, plus the team from Fourthwall Youth Studios along with other talented local and national photographers with a great eye who captured significant moments in real time from around the region. 

Use the slider above to view the favorite (18) mastheads and the slider below to flip through (25) feature images. 

If you are not a regular subscriber and enjoyed this story, sign up to receive a free eNewsletter in your inbox each week. Soapbox restarts a regular publishing schedule beginning January 14, 2025.

 

 
Patrice Watson is publisher / managing editor of Soapbox Cincinnati.

