As we saw it: Soapbox favorite photos of 2024

Much as has been written about "news fatigue
" in the last few years. As a digital news publication covering underreported and underrepresented local people, places and things, we encourage you to flip through this photo archive to view the world "as we saw it" in 2024. While Soapbox doesn't recommend consciously avoiding or tuning out the news all together, try curating the news to keep informed with vital journalism that is moving communities forward. Look beyond politics, sports, scandal, crime and weather, and you'll find remarkable stories often going untold.
Photo selections are from 2024 regular Soapbox photographers Joe Simon, Natalie Grilli and Gary Kessler, plus the team from Fourthwall Youth Studios along with other talented local and national photographers with a great eye who captured significant moments in real time from around the region.
Ryan Conlon is a resident of Mt. Airy who co-owns Honeysuckle Removal with his wife, Karly. Gary Kessler
Founders connect and learn from experts at Nitro! Bootcamp 2023. Creative Third Pictures
Art and mentoring are part of the Guidlng Light after-school program in the West End neighborhood. Natalie Grilli
Every Thursday, the Center opens its doors for Pub Night, with live music and ample Guinness on tap. On this particular evening, a traditional Irish session, a fluctuating group of 8 to 14 string and woodwind players, performs traditional music. Steve Aust
Star Flatten'em is the team’s public relations director and a jammer. Jason Bechtel
The Harris Avenue tunnel could be a neighborhood connector in the Norwood plan. Joe Simon
Woody Dorsey, Everybody’s Records owner and a 30-year store veteran, first lured into music by watching a televised Johnny Cash performance, poses with an album of the Man in Black’s work. Steve Aust
Heavy traffic congestion and periodic flooding in Mt. Lookout Square are among the issues that concern Mt. Lookout Community Council member Brian Spitler. Joe Simon
Greater Cincinnati nonprofit organization, Cincinnati Black Theatre Company, is addressing gun violence on a community level with its "Shoot With a Camera" project featured in Soapbox's Amplifying Youth Voices series. Fourthwall Youth Studios
Helen Smith moved her upholstery shop from Northside to Lockland. Joe Simon
A pop-up word game in Washington Park to build vocabulary. Natalie Grilli
Jen Levin’s light sculpture, Phronesis, creates a focal point on the library’s exterior plaza. Wes Battoclette
Metro's infrastructure fund has helped pay for improvements on Miami Avenue in Madeira. Joe Simon
Adventure Crew youth at Greenacres Equine Center, part of Soapbox's Amplifying Youth Voices series. Fourthwall Youth Studios
Guests and panelists mix and mingle at the July 18th Covington Creates event at Scribble Park in Covington. Jessica Bozsan
Mariemont's Village Square is the town center. Joe Simon
Adventure Crew youth during the annual Paddlefest event on the Ohio River as part of Soapbox's Amplifying Youth Voices series. Fourthwall Youth Studios
The Polka Warriors enjoy a night of playing together at Arnold’s Bar and Grill downtown. Jim Vennemeyer
James Fisher, founder of Lost Hospitality. Provided
Renowned street artist Shepard Fairey installs his get-out-the-vote artwork. Ty Wright for ArtsVote Ohio
Frisch's Mainliner restaurant was a Fairfax landmark. Joe Simon
Photojournalist Melvin Grier stopped on his way to another shoot when he saw this scene. Two farmers bedeviled by a broken-down tractor had hitched the machine to a pair of horses to get it moving. "It was too perfect," Grier says. Melvin Grier
Greenhills firefighter Joe Knight.Greenhills is moving from all-volunteer to paid firefighters. Joe Simon
Simon Kenton High, Independence, Ky., 1937 Joe Simon
Mt. Echo picnic shelter Provided
Patrice Watson is publisher / managing editor of Soapbox Cincinnati.