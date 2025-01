As we saw it: Soapbox favorite photos of 2024

Much as has been written about " news fatigue " in the last few years. As a digital news publication covering underreported and underrepresented local people, places and things, we encourage you to flip through this photo archive to view the world "as we saw it" in 2024. While Soapbox doesn't recommend consciously avoiding or tuning out the news all together, try curating the news to keep informed with vital journalism that is moving communities forward. Look beyond politics, sports, scandal, crime and weather, and you'll find remarkable stories often going untold.Photo selections are from 2024 regular Soapbox photographers Joe Simon, Natalie Grilli and Gary Kessler, plus the team from Fourthwall Youth Studios along with other talented local and national photographers with a great eye who captured significant moments in real time from around the region.Use the slider above to view the favorite (18) mastheads and the slider below to flip through (25) feature images.If you are not a regular subscriber and enjoyed this story, sign up to receive a free eNewsletter in your inbox each week. Soapbox restarts a regular publishing schedule beginning January 14, 2025.