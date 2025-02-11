Onward Ho! Middletown Towne Mall rebirth, redesigned firehouses and free college tuition

The Middletown Fire Department will apply for the FEMA SAFER grant, which will help them hire more firefighters to better serve the community. Joe Simon

Miami University Regionals, Middletown city council, and community high schools join forces to implement Middletown Rising to subsidize tuition and fees for qualified Middletown high-school students with financial need. Provided

Originally built in 1975, Middletown’s Towne Mall was once a thriving retail hub, but its gradual 21st-century decline has created a largely vacant facility. Joe Simon

Students at Middletown HS and the other high schools located within the city will benefit from the Middletown Rising program. Studies demonstrate that cities with higher concentrations of college graduates enjoy greater quality of life.

Jennifer Clark, senior external relations and communications director for Miami’s regional campuses, noted that the anticipated expenditure amounts to $3,000 per student, with 20 students anticipated to participate in the program’s first year. Approximately $16,000 has been appropriated by Miami Regionals, $20,000 allocated through the Middletown Rising endowment, and the remaining $27,000-plus provided by the Middletown Community Foundation (MCF).

The initial commitment made by the stakeholders is five years. A significant commitment from Middletown City Council established the $400,000 endowment, and, there’s anticipation of a longer-term commitment if the program succeeds. Miami Regionals is offering a similar program for its Hamilton campus titled "Hamilton Promise." To create the program’s template, they referenced a plan implemented by Kalamazoo, Michigan city government, Kalamazoo College and local Kalamazoo schools to provide educational opportunities.

The threshold for financial need, based on Pell Grant guidelines, is a household income of $31,000 for a family of four for full eligibility, and operating on a sliding scale up to 225% of household income relative to the poverty line.

Clark said that Miami Regionals’ leadership, spearheaded by its vice president, Ande Durojaiye, initiated the program to enhance its enrollment, access to local residents, community engagement, and student retention. After an initial meeting to map out the program, they engaged Middletown’s city manager and council, who enthusiastically voted for the plan in September.

Middletown will replace all four of its firehouses during 2025 with new, state-of-the-art facilities that will improve firefighter safety, training, and emergency response times.