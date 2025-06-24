New high school dental program quickly fills workforce gaps

This story is part of a series on the challenges and solutions related to oral health in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. It is made possible with funding support from the Delta Dental Foundation.
As a child, Ashley Rosales always looked forward to trips to the dentist. The bright tools and calming voices of the dental staff made her feel comfortable and curious. That early fascination has since turned into a career path.
“I decided to join the dental careers program because I always enjoyed going to the dentist when I was little,” says Rosales, a senior at Walker Career Center in Indiana’s Warren Township near Indianapolis. “What I had hoped to get from the program was to learn what was being done to my mouth from my experience being a patient at my dental office.”
Now, as part of the school’s dental capstone course, Rosales is getting hands-on experience working in a real dental office. And the impact of that learning has extended to her home life.
A Walker Career Center student practices checking teeth.
“The program has taught me how to properly brush and floss, and this has helped me teach my younger brother with his oral health,” she says. “Also, I am able to help my mom understand the importance of going to the dentist and having routine teeth cleanings and checkups.”
Rosales says the program is a step toward an exciting and meaningful future.
“Having a career in dentistry will give me the opportunity to help people build their confidence with their smile and help them feel good about themselves,” she says.
Good pay, high demand
For Rosales and her classmates, the dental careers program is more than a class; it’s a launchpad into a well-paying profession and helps fill a shortage of dental workers in communities that need them most.
Walker Career Center students proudly display their earned certifications.
Christina Steigerwalt, who teaches the dental program at Walker Career Center, is in her first year there. She taught the same program in New Castle, Indiana, for seven years.
“The dental assisting program is designed to equip students with the clinical, administrative, and professional skills needed to support dentists and deliver quality patient care,” Steigerwalt explains. “Students learn chairside techniques, infection control, dental radiography, and office procedures to become well-rounded health care team members.”
The curriculum is designed to give students clinical and administrative skills and prepare them to take the Radiation Health and Safety exam, which can lead directly to employment.
“Passing this exam allows students the opportunity to apply for their Indiana dental radiographer license and an opportunity for full-time employment as a dental assistant after graduating high school,” Steigerwalt says.
Walker Career Center trains teens for dental careers.
Interest in the program is growing quickly.
“I believe the growth is driven by the hands-on learning experience, opportunities for real-world clinical internships, and the fast track to a professional license,” Steigerwalt says. “What sets our program apart is how quickly students can earn industry-recognized credentials and begin working in the dental field right after graduation.”
The students’ success hasn’t gone unnoticed by the local dental community.
“Our students are finding great success after graduation,” Steigerwalt says. “In fact, three students were offered jobs before even graduating high school through their work-based learning placements. Several others will go on to continue their education in dental hygiene.
Walker Career Center students present on the role of dental assistants.
“The demand from dental offices is strong. Local employers regularly reach out looking for our graduates because they know our students are well-prepared, professional, and ready to work on day one.”
Productive investment
Brittney Silkworth, executive director of the Warren Arts & Education Foundation
, has helped lead efforts to strengthen and expand the program through partnerships and fundraising.
“We’ve worked with Delta Dental Foundation over the past couple of years and received funding," she says. "Because of that, we now have technology in our dental careers program that no other career center really has. We are removing barriers for our students, not only through the technology that the Delta Dental Foundation has provided, but also transportation, curriculum, uniforms, and other supports.”
That equipment includes industry-grade training tools like mannequins and a 3D printer.
“We were able to get mannequins that allow students to do cleanings exactly as they would on each other,” Silkworth says. “Without that, they wouldn’t have that experience. Our 3D printer allows our students to use technology like they would in dental offices — to do impressions and other tasks.”
Walker Career Center students proudly display their dental assisting certifications.
The investment extends beyond the classroom.
“The Walker Career Center received a van, which allows the foundation to help pay for a driver and make transportation more affordable and free for students,” she says, “helping even more students access these opportunities.”
Silkworth says the program provides a critical path to economic mobility for students.
“Right after high school, students can earn around $35,000 to $45,000 in health care support roles,” she says. “With additional training or certifications, that can increase to $60,000 or more annually. For example, dental assistants in Indianapolis earn an average of $44,000, while dental hygienists average closer to $81,000. That’s a strong motivator for students who may not be planning to attend a four-year college. Other roles, like patient care technicians or entry-level healthcare administrative assistants, typically start between $36,000 and $42,000.”
The program is also seeing improved retention.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in students in the program, and not just in enrollment,” Silkworth says. “More students are staying through both junior and senior years to complete the full program.”
She credits the quality of the experience for that growth.
“The experience that Delta Dental Foundation helps provide has made a big difference,” she says. “Without that hands-on learning, the program wouldn’t be as rewarding or engaging for students.”
Silkworth says programs like this are more than career training. They're about community health and equity.
“It has been great for students to get that hands-on exposure to oral health education and digital hygiene practices and having those preventative care techniques and technical skills for career readiness,” she says. “Honestly, it’s been outstanding.”
