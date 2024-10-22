New career paths prepare workers for next-generation jobs

Nick Graham Chris and Jessica Cayth opened Crooked Dog Comics in Middletown earlier this year. Chris worked as an art-traffic controller for more than two decades before pursuing his passion for comics by opening the store.

Nick Graham Chris acknowledges the challenge of setting up a specialty shop in a smaller market, but he said many customers have expressed appreciation for providing a haven for comic-book buffs.

There are nearly as many paths to business ownership as there are businesses. The common thread is a dream and a plan, but variations are infinite. Chris Cayth, owner of Middletown’s Crooked Dog Comics, which opened earlier this year at 1373 Central Ave., retired from a 24-year career as an air-traffic controller in March.He started in Grand Forks, N.D., and moved to Middletown in 2017 when he was transferred to the Dayton airport. His wife, Jessica, is a Cincinnati-based photographer, and Middletown provided a nice midpoint for their workplaces.“I loved my career and it's something I'm proud of,” Chris said. “I definitely miss my old coworkers, but the schedule was grueling and not ideal for a consistent sleep schedule.”One of Chris’s motivations to open a comic-book shop was B & D Comics, a shop in his hometown of Roanoke, Va., and its owner, Terry Baucom. “As an uncool kid growing up in the '80's, she and the staff always made me feel at home. Remembering how she made me feel, and the desire to pay it forward to today's youth was a huge source of inspiration. Our slogan is ‘Welcome Home’, inspired by own experience at B&D.”Chris said it was a challenge to learn about opening a business while still working 40-50 hours a week at the airport. “Much of the work setting it up fell to Jessica and her sister, Sarah, who also works with us,” he said. “ Without her and them, there is no way that this would have happened.”Baucom and his friend Pete Bell, who owns Dayton’s Bell Book and Comic, provided ample help and advice.Chris said the comic book’s building has good bones and zero structural issues. He, Jessica, and their team enlisted local contractors to modernize it and made it more "fun.” Amenities include new flooring, custom shades, a new marquee, and a back room decorated like a medieval dungeon with a customized gaming table.Another shop centerpiece is its life-sized Silver Surfer that pays homage to the well-known comic-book character. He bought it from a former coworker who displayed it in his basement. It’s one of only five such known store displays in the nation, and Chris is understandably proud to bring one to Middletown.Chris praised David Riggs, director of the Small Business Development Center, and his staff as supportive partners in bringing Crooked Dog to life. “The SBDC helped us secure the finances required, told us who to call and email to find the right vendors and contractors, create a business plan, know which permits to procure, and more. We will always be thankful for everything they did and continue to do for us.”He said that operating a specialty shop in a smaller market such as Middletown is challenging, but added that “local residents often thank us for opening here. We have a great property owner, terrific neighbors, and fantastic customers, many of whom I consider friends. Is it challenging? Sometimes. Is it worth it? Absolutely.”