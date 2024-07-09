Metro's sales tax increase can improve streets, sidewalks, bridges in the county's small towns

Busy Miami Avenue in Madeira is being made safer for pedestrians.

The transit infrastructure funds, coupled with improved and expanded Metro services are enabling us to improve overall mobility throughout the region,” says Metro CEO Darryl Haley.

The latest round of funding, made in February, included $2.6 million to repair streets, sidewalks and curbs in Lincoln Heights; $582,000 to rebuild a street in Mt. Healthy; $200,000 to repair two streets in Reading; and $470,000 to build a sidewalk and move a bus shelter in Woodlawn. Those were some of the 29 projects in 20 municipalities that won a total of $27.8 million in grants in the 2024 round.

In Madeira’s case, a comprehensive plan for the town’s future, which was drafted in 2019 and updated last year, has been a key to the town’s success in winning grants not only from Metro, but from other county, state and federal sources, Moormann says. “