How IFF and CDFIs provide tangible investments and grow nonprofits for Cincinnati neighborhoods

Kelly Cook and Scott Hackenberg of IFF, joined Rosemary Oglesby-Henry to see the unveiling of the renovated center at Rosemary's Babies. Natalie Grilli

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry cuts the ribbon for Rosemary's Babies, a teen parent and family support organization in the North Avondale neighborhood of Cincinnati. Natalie Grilli

The exterior space outside of the house includes a holistic garden, play area and more. Natalie Grilli

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry is the CEO of Rosemary's Babies, a teen parent and family support organization in Cincinnati. Natalie Grilli

The Holloway House and Resource Center provides housing for up to seven moms or 14 individuals total for up to two years. Natalie Grilli

Rosemary's Babies has served over 300 teens a year with virtual and in-person support. Natalie Grilli

The 6,900-square-foot facility of the Holloway House and Resource Center includes library, a spa area, a state-of-the-art lab, children’s educational spaces and housing. Natalie Grilli

Investors and community came together to celebrate at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Rosemary's Babies on March 30, 2025. Natalie Grilli

Natalie Grilli Scott Hackenberg, IFF, speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Rosemary's Babies on March 30, 2025.

Natalie Grilli Rosemary Oglesby-Henry cuts the ribbon for Rosemary's Babies, a teen parent and family support organization in the North Avondale neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Natalie Grilli Rosemary's Babies has served over 300 teens a year with virtual and in-person support.

Natalie Grilli Investors and community came together to celebrate at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Rosemary's Babies on March 30, 2025.

Natalie Grilli Kelly Cook and Scott Hackenberg of IFF, joined Rosemary Oglesby-Henry to see the unveiling of the renovated center at Rosemary's Babies.

Natalie Grilli The 6,900-square-foot facility of the Holloway House and Resource Center includes library, a spa area, a state-of-the-art lab, children’s educational spaces and housing.

The Model Group

Luke Blocher is the chief strategy officer and general counsel for Cincinnati Development Fund (CDF).