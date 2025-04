How IFF and CDFIs provide tangible investments and grow nonprofits for Cincinnati neighborhoods

Natalie Grilli Scott Hackenberg, IFF, speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Rosemary's Babies on March 30, 2025.

Natalie Grilli Rosemary Oglesby-Henry cuts the ribbon for Rosemary's Babies, a teen parent and family support organization in the North Avondale neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Natalie Grilli Rosemary's Babies has served over 300 teens a year with virtual and in-person support.

Natalie Grilli Investors and community came together to celebrate at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Rosemary's Babies on March 30, 2025.

Natalie Grilli Kelly Cook and Scott Hackenberg of IFF, joined Rosemary Oglesby-Henry to see the unveiling of the renovated center at Rosemary's Babies.

Natalie Grilli The 6,900-square-foot facility of the Holloway House and Resource Center includes library, a spa area, a state-of-the-art lab, children’s educational spaces and housing.

