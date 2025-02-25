How an unused dental chair sparked an inclusive clinic at a Cleveland juvenile detention center

This story is part of a series on the challenges and solutions related to oral health in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. It is made possible with funding support from the Delta Dental Foundation.
For over a decade, a dental chair sat unused in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center
. Still wrapped in its original plastic, the chair was a symbol of untapped potential to improve health care for the youth housed there.
“This building opened in 2012, and the dental chair has been here since then,” says Celeste Wainwright, assistant superintendent of the detention center. “It still had the plastic on it until our first dental clinic a couple of weeks ago. It’s exciting to finally use it for its intended purpose.”
Bob PerkoskiThe MedWish Medworks dental clinic at the juvenile detention center addresses urgent dental needs, with volunteer dentists and medical professionals performing a mix of emergency procedures and general oral health exams.
Wainwright recalls how the partnership that brought the chair to life began.
“For years, we’d give tours of the detention center, and I’d point out the unused dental chair, joking that it was just sitting there. Eventually, someone on a tour said, ‘I know someone who can help you,’ and that was the start of our partnership with MedWorks.”
That conversation began a year-long effort to bring inclusive dental care to the center. MedWish Medworks
, a nonprofit health care organization with a mission to provide free care to underserved populations, partnered with the detention center to launch its first dental clinic in October 2023. Over 75 youth received critical dental care and screenings during the launch, addressing long-neglected health needs and restoring dignity to this often-overlooked population.
‘It all came together’
“The conversations with the Juvenile Detention Center started over a year ago,” says Britta Latz, CEO of MedWish Medworks. “Serendipitously, one of our supporters met Judge (Anne) McDonough at a party. The judge talked about the needs of the Juvenile Detention Center, and that conversation led to us working together.”
Bob PerkoskiA MedWish Medworks volunteer doctor works on a patient at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.
The collaboration involved navigating numerous clearances, protocols, and even a merger as Medworks and MedWish International merged in September 2024. “It took many planning meetings and conversations to launch, but it all came together,” says Latz.
The two-day inaugural clinic addressed urgent dental needs, with volunteer dentists and medical professionals treating over 75 youth. The team performed a mix of emergency procedures and general oral health exams.
Bob PerkoskiDr. Roger Hess (right), the Medwish Medworks Chair of Dental Services, works on a patient at the dental clinic.
“Some of the kids had never seen a dentist except for emergencies, or seen one for many years, while others had regular care before their incarceration,” says Latz. “The kids were eager and responsive to the care, and it was a really positive experience for everyone involved.”
MedWish Medworks also brought specialized care to the clinic, including a dentist who performed cosmetic dentistry and repaired a chipped tooth. In another case, a child had significant facial swelling due to an abscess.
“Seeing the kids’ immense appreciation for the care they received was moving,” Latz says. “Without MedWish Medworks, the only option for (uninsured) youth at the detention center is to go to the ER for emergency dental care. Through this partnership, we will be able to support their overall dental health and hopefully prevent emergent situations. This just highlights the broader problem of neglected oral health needs.”
Insured youth are taken to local dental offices when work is needed, but not for routine cleanings.
Unmet needs
For the past 15 years, MedWish Medworks has provided free medical, dental, vision, and specialty care to those without access. The need in Cleveland is stark.
“Cleveland is one of the poorest large cities in the country, and the unmet medical needs here are enormous,” says Latz. “Even with the incredible world-class medical institutions in our community, many people lack access to the care they need due to being uninsured, underinsured, or other barriers.”
Dr. Roger Hess, Medwish Medworks chair of dental services; Britta Latz, Medwish Medworks CEO; Celeste Wainwright, assistant superintendent, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center; and Colleen Horan, Medwish Medworks Clinic & Brigade Event director
For the detention center’s staff, the partnership with MedWish MedWorks has been transformative.
“One girl talked about how fixing her chipped tooth made her feel more confident. Another shared how scared she was about extractions but appreciated how the team made her feel comfortable,” says Wainwright. “The MedWish MedWorks team is incredible. If you’re ever scared of going to the dentist, they’re the people you’d want.”
Hopes of expansion
Over the years, the detention center’s population has shifted.
“When we first opened, we served kids staying with us for less than 30 days, often for minor offenses. Now, many are here for over 120 days, some even over a year, for more serious charges,” says Wainwright. “We have to meet their long-term needs, including dental care.”
Having onsite dental care is a significant improvement for the facility. “When we send kids out, it requires two staff members, creates safety risks, and disrupts operations. With MedWish Medworks, it’s like a one-stop shop,” says Wainwright.
MedWish Medworks is looking to expand its partnerships. The organization is working with a dental residency program and a local community college’s dental hygienist program to bring hygienists to the center.
“They’ll provide care while earning their certification. It’s a win-win for everyone,” says Wainwright.
For Latz, the work at the detention center represents just one piece of a larger mission.
Bob PerkoskiThe Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center is located in Cleveland, Ohio.
“We focus on dental care, primary care, vision care, and specialty services. At a primary care clinic, for instance, you might find dentists, dermatologists, cardiologists, and nutritionists all working together to provide a one-stop-shop experience,” she says.
Both Latz and Wainwright hope the clinic’s impact will be long-lasting.
“I always say, if these were our own kids, we’d want them to have this level of care,” says Wainwright. “Treating them with dignity and meeting their needs is important, just like we would for anyone else.”
Photos by Bob Perkoski