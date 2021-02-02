Diving into the Groundwater: Exploring the depths of racism

'We want to keep the awakening alive'

Groundwater and Phase 1 dates for 2021 are coming soon. Join the GCF Racial Equity Matters, presented by b13 email list to be notified about future sessions. For more information, visit, www.gcfdn.org/REM

Ellen Katz is president and CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation. The Groundwater and Phase 1 workshops and training are part of the Foundation's Racial Equity Matters presented by bi3 initiative.About five years ago, GCF identified racial equity as the superior growth strategy for our region. We recognized that it would be valuable to level-set our knowledge and our ability to talk about the issues. We also had been working with (Oakland, Calif.-based research institute) Policy Link, which was doing a study for us. One of their first conclusions was that our region doesn’t really talk about race. So there was a collective need to build our own capacity and the capacity of the community to talk about race.Policy Link was able to identify that the GDP just of Hamilton County would be $9.9 billion greater if we close gaps in income across races. And if we eliminated racial disparities in employment nationally, by 2050, our economy would be $8 trillion larger.There’s a lot of data that shows how expensive racial disparities are. And the inverse of that is how much potential there is in terms of economic growth if people, regardless of race or ethnicity, can participate in our economy rather than be marginalized or left out.It completely changed my life, my focus, my mission. It deepened the work that I’m doing and now the work that GCF is doing.Groundwater is kind of a data walk. All of the studies show disparities in every sector of our life – health, housing, employment. No matter what sector you look at, you see the same thing: whites on the top, blacks on the bottom, and everybody else in between.Typically people ask: Isn’t that because people of color live in poverty? The Groundwater program dispels that myth and shows that regardless of educational attainment, regardless of socioeconomic status, it’s always the same in every sector. The data itself is very eye-opening. It made me want to learn more.Phase 1 looks at the development of policy all the way back to 1619 and the settling of Jamestown, and how we built disparities into our policies, and how many policies were built with the intention of segregating blacks and whites, and of leaving blacks out of opportunities.It was helpful to understand why things are they way that they are. That explanation creates compassion, quite frankly, and recognizing the burdens that people of color carry generation after generation. It was completely eye-opening to recognize that the inherent racism in systems is something that needs to be addressed.It’s very challenging, obviously. The cake is baked, and it's very hard to take the ingredients out after they’re baked. But without change, we’ll just continue to see the same appalling statistics.Those were defining events that were a consequence of the things that we’re learning about in these programs. The intentional disparities that have been created result in tremendous injustice, and those incidents brought that back to the surface. They were very defining and catalyzing in terms of people’s desire to learn and change. We want to keep the awakening alive. We don’t want people to go back to sleep on these issues.There will be more Phase 1 sessions than in previous years. A lot of people have been through Groundwater, and there’s demand for Phase 1. We’re also going to work with organizations that want to experience Groundwater on their own. We will facilitate that. And we want to be strategic about recruitment for these programs. A more strategic orientation to who’s coming and more depth with the Phase 1 training.I feel that we as a region could set a national example. We’re small enough, we’re connected enough, we’re resourced enough, we’re smart enough. We have powerful institutions here that do so much for our region. If we really come together, the nation could be looking at us, and asking, how did that region figure out how to address and change systems so that people of color are more successful there?