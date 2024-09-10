When it comes time to pass a budget, Blue Ash has money in the bank

A growing population and a robust workforce make for a healthy balance sheet year after year. But other management practices have helped Blue Ash stay solidly in the black, Cole says. That’s primarily its philosophy of borrowing. “When we issue debt for major projects, we do so with 10-year bonds versus most jurisdictions that issue 20- to 30-year bonds,” she says. “This allows us to not only save interest, but more importantly, stay ahead of replacement and repair curves.”

The city-built and owned Cooper Creek event center, for example, is now debt free, she says. “We can now decide how and when to update it without the burden of servicing past debt.”

The city’s budget surplus has grown so large that at least one city council member has proposed giving some of it back to the taxpayers. Council Member Jeff Capell has proposed sending every Blue Ash resident $100, a proposal that would cost about $1 million. The idea went nowhere, but Capell says he’d like to see more discussion about what to do with the hefty reserve.

Cole says Blue Ash shares many of the same challenges as less-fortunate and older first suburbs: lack of new land, need to engage in expensive redevelopment of existing inventory, aging infrastructure, and aging houses. But it remains committed to spend on capital projects that either have a direct economic benefit or contribute to the overall desirability of Blue Ash.

For example, the city is in the midst of a complete overhaul of its Towne Square, a $9 million project that, when finished, will include a large civic lawn, a walk-through veteran’s memorial, a retail promenade lined with pocket play areas, a stage that can be used as a communal space, and a dog park.

First suburb budget problems

First suburb budget problems

Golf Manor, for example, population 3,700, is forecasting that it will need to spend a little more than it will collect in 2025, and will need to draw down on its reserves to make up the difference. The village of St. Bernard is forecasting it will barely make ends meet, as it expects to stay in the black by just over $300,000 on a budget of $15.6 million next year.

About 10 years ago, local governments were dealt a financial blow when then-Gov. John Kasich cut the local government fund in half. That was money that the state would send back to the cities. “It was crushing," Carroll says. At around the same time, the state legislature also repealed the estate tax, another source of revenue for local governments. “It was a double whammy,” Carroll says.