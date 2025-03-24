Doctors expand dental care access for veterans in need

Veterans gather at a Rural Veterans Project health care fair services in Schoolcraft County in 2023. Courtesy

Dental intern Rylee Miller, patient Louie Hampton, and Dr. Howard Hamerink at the VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton. Doug Coombe

Dr. Ken Marriott, patient Thomas Jones, and dental intern Sarah Cawthon at the VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton. Doug Coombe

U of M School of Dentistry Associate Director of Community Based Dental Education Dr. Howard Hamerink at the VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton. Doug Coombe

Dental intern Sarah Cawthon, Dr. Ken Marriott, and dental intern Rylee Miller treat a patient at VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton. Doug Coombe

Dr. Howard Hamerink and patient Barry Teagan at the VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton. Doug Coombe

Doug Coombe Dental intern Sarah Cawthon, Dr. Ken Marriott, and dental intern Rylee Miller treat a patient at VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton.

Doug Coombe U of M School of Dentistry Associate Director of Community Based Dental Education Dr. Howard Hamerink at the VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton.

Thomas Jones

Doug Coombe Dr. Ken Marriott, patient Thomas Jones, and dental intern Sarah Cawthon at the VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton.

Doug Coombe Dental intern Rylee Miller, patient Louie Hampton, and Dr. Howard Hamerink at the VINA Community Dental Clinic in Brighton.

Jim Yates

Rural veterans are more likely to rate their dental health as "poor" (35.5%) compared with urban veterans (28.5%).

Nearly half of rural veterans (49.3%) do not qualify for dental care coverage through the VHA, compared with 39.6% of urban veterans.

Rural veterans are more likely to have or need dentures (39.8%) than their urban counterparts (23%).

They also pay higher out-of-pocket costs for dental care compared with urban veterans.

Courtesy Veterans gather at a Rural Veterans Project health care fair services in Schoolcraft County in 2023.