Connected Communities feedback from neighbors in East Price Hill, North Avondale, and Mt. Airy

J. Miles Wolf The proposal's intent is to craft a zoning regulation that minimizes parking requirements. Photo J. Miles Wolf

More vigorous enforcement of municipal housing and maintenance code, which would compel noncompliant owners to upgrade properties or sell,

Aggressive foreclosure on negligent owners to facilitate transforming blighted properties into increased housing inventory,

Strategic use of variances, which provide flexibility to make modifications on a case-by-case basis while enabling transparency for stakeholders,

Public or private economic-development tools, such as the vacant building stabilization program such as what the city successfully used in OTR during the ‘90s; tax abatement and other incentives to stimulate investment in challenged neighborhoods; and, in the midst of current higher interest rates (the early ‘80s, when mortgage interest rates stood in the teens, would scoff, but enough digression), Dudrow suggested interest-rate buydowns, would be a city or privately funded opportunity for investors that commit to certain terms, such as scope of renovations, rental rates, etc. Hamilton County currently operates the Home Improvement Program , which enables residents undertaking owner-occupied house renovations to borrow funds at rates three points lower than standard bank rates, according to its website.

Natalie Grilli Andrew Fisher of The Port inspects one of the agency-owned houses in East Price Hill. Photo Natalie Grilli.

Gary Kessler Mt. Airy is in the midst of a business district development plan for the Colerain Avenue-North Bend Road corridor. Photo Gary Kessler