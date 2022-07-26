Soapbox pilots Voices of Youth project with Cincinnati Public Schools Summer Scholars

Dream Builder's Broadnax says that the goal of these summer enrichment programs is to create “a full circle” for the students. Natalie Grilli

Dream Builders University was founded in 2015 by LaMarque' Ward Sr., a childhood friend of Broadnax. Broadnax was recruited shortly after. With their combined experience in life coaching, job training, business consulting, and mentoring, their organization provides a unique, professional angle to extra-curricular programs.

Antonio Broadnax, VP of Student Services at Dream Builders

He explains:

“There are no longer youth reporters in local media. No one is speaking about the issues facing youth. And there is a relationship between a lack of media attention on an issue and the erosion of public attention to the issue.”

The fact that youth aren’t connected to local media, he says, combined with explosion of social media, means youth feel less connected to their physical community and its civic structure.

“How do we amplify youth voices in media to increase policy attention and resources around the issues of youth?” he asks. “Can we connect youth to their community in a different way?”

Boyle suggests that projects like Voices of Youth can be a part of the solution.

Brian Boyle, co-Chief Executive Officer of IMG

to connect readers to their city’s most visionary and active people, businesses and organizations – increasing the openness, aesthetics, and social offerings of communities.”

Soapbox made the decision to bring the project here. Because Summer Scholars’ structure of classes and enrollment was already in place, the summer program was a great fit to pilot the project. are actively promoting the VOY project to all publishing markets. After making the connection to Community Partnerships at Cincinnati Public Schools , who he notes “quickly understood the potential for this program,” IMG andmade the decision to bring the project here. Because Summer Scholars’ structure of classes and enrollment was already in place, the summer program was a great fit to pilot the project.

“This type of work is critical in any community,” Boyle insists, “and we found the right partner in Cincinnati Public Schools.”

Voices of Youth students (front row) l to r, Tamia and Lorraine, (back) writer Liz McEwan with Kendall