Cincinnati’s creative class: Inspired works of art through study and residencies

Megan Wolfkill, a Memphis native who just moved to Cincinnati for her residency at Manifest, stands beside her painting Orange Couplet, which features bright tones and slightly asymmetrical mirror images. Steve Aust

Kitty’s Still Voices project featured images on suspending vinyl fabric memorializing the images of missing children printed on postcards distributed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Provided by artist

This eerie painting is fittingly entitled the Boogie Man. Chris said that he likes to create pieces that are provocative, noting that an artist only has two to five seconds for a piece to make an impression. Provided by artist

This acrylic and applique painting, called Jalisco’s Combo Meal, pays homage to Jalisco’s Taqueria, a family favorite restaurant in Chris’ hometown of Lubbock. Provided by artist

Megan painted this 64 x 60 in. canvas, titled Frame Apart, with flashe and gesso in 2023.

Megan, who graduated with a BFA from Tulane with a double major in studio art and dance, painted this earlier this year, entitled Scatter, with flashe, oil pastel, chalk pastel, colored pencil, and paper.

Chris Marin’s career has taken him from native Texas to California, Louisiana, then Cincinnati. This charcoal and permanent marker sketch, entitled Canela (the Spanish word for cinnamon), is reference to the tabby in the foreground.

Kitty has lived in Cincinnati since 1994, with her journey as a painter sometimes paused by life events and transitions. This piece, entitled Convergence, reflects how topographic maps and weather patterns inform her work.

Kitty Schroeder’s piece, entitled Jetstream, was influenced by her father’s career as a government meteorologist and symbolizes her concern over climate change.