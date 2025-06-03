Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance 2025 celebrates British roadsters

The Shelby Cobra was built by Shelby American from 1965 to 1967 before manufacturing was resumed by Ford from 1968 to 1970 as a high-end Mustang variation. Gary Kessler

On the Saturday evening before the Concours main event, approximately 800 will gather at the Hangar Bash at Lunken Airport’s Executive Jet facility for a party, auction, and a plethora of car talk. Gary Kessler

A panel of Youth Judges participants selected a 1928 Auburn Boattail Speedster as its winner during a past Concours. Less than 900 Speedsters were made in Indiana from 1928 to 1936. Gary Kessler

Youth Judges participants grade the vehicles based on wiring accuracy, appearance, and mechanical soundness. Hagerty, an insurer specializing in classic cars, sponsors the program. Gary Kessler

There are vehicles more than a century old featured at the Concours d’Elegance, including this 1910s-vintage Cadillac piloted by this handsome gentleman. Gary Kessler

This 1930s-vintage Alfa Romeo Grand Prix garnered considerable attention at the 2024 Concours d’Elegance featured theme was La Dolce Vita, highlighting Italian luxury cars. Gary Kessler

Gary Kessler Yellow may not the color associated with muscle cars, but this 1935 Duesenberg Mormon Meteor, built by Abe Jenkins, reached a top speed of over 157 mph and broke world records.

Gary Kessler This 1940s Bentley stands as a testament to the brand’s longstanding stature. (Writer’s note: The only other Bentley I’ve seen in person was former Reds player Billy Hamilton’s ice-blue 2010s model.)

Gary Kessler Since 2012, the Concours d’Elegance has conducted the Youth Judges program, which invites approximately 30 eight-to-15-year-olds to judge several vehicles that represent a Concours cross-section.

Gary Kessler The 1914 Indian Hendee Special was a trailblazing motorcycle that offered an electric starter. However, battery failures proved commonplace, and Indian was forced to provide backup batteries.

Gary Kessler For more than 50 years, the Chrysler New York was the carmaker’s flagship model. This 1963 model, particularly the higher-end Salon, was known for smooth suspension and high-speed stability.

What: Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

Where: Ault Park,

3600 Observatory Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets: For all Concours d’Elegance events, buy tickets

.