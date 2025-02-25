Boone Conservancy’s largest acquisition will preserve a riverfront ecosystem

Picturesque riverfront scenes such as this will attract enthusiasts of the natural word to the property. Plans will include interpretive panels and signage to help educate visitors about the property’s history.

The chimney stack is all that remains from the mansion of Jacob Piatt, who served under George Washington. It was built in 1804 and stood until a fire consumed most of it in the 1970s.

For most of recorded history, humankind has treated the natural world as, at best, a commodity over which it held dominion, or, at worst, a malicious realm laden with devilry. Thankfully, the seminal writing of Henry David Thoreau, Rachel Carson, and others have compelled wide swaths of the population to pay attention to conserving natural resources and protecting the myriad species of flora and fauna that thrive in natural environs.However, human nature hasn’t abated, nor has our innate drive to prosper economically and culturally. Striking a balance between growing opportunities and safeguarding biodiversity requires consensus and ensuring good outcomes for all stakeholders (including those lacking a seat at the table).With these goals in mind on Jan. 29, the Boone Conservancy, a Burlington-based, 26-year-old organization that protects natural habitats and cultural resources across Northern Kentucky, completed the purchase of a 350-acre tract of land in Petersburg that includes more than a mile of unspoiled Ohio River shoreline with a mature tree canopy – a relative rarity within the Greater Cincinnati area.Befitting such a difference-making acquisition, the organization didn’t act unilaterally and enlisted public and private entities with vested interests in maintaining the region’s quality of life and ensuring a long-term plan that will stoke interest in exploration as well as protection of a verdant expanse within an easy drive of Queen City hikers, kayakers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.Christy Noll, the Boone Conservancy’s executive director, has occupied her role since 2019, after having previously managed the Nonprofit Leadership Institute of Greater Cincinnati at Talbert House and worked in consumer lending at Fifth Third Bank. The culture of conservation nonprofits and aligned organizations appeals to her.“There’s a laser focus on getting the work that’s necessary done, not about who gets the credit,” she said. “There are a lot of challenges in working within a small organization, but it does provide opportunities to pursue creative solutions and build relationships that will help accomplish goals and experience success together.”She also noted that, in a polarized climate where many nonprofits’ missions activate political hot buttons, the Boone Conservancy’s mission supports protection of the region’s natural habitats and promotes its enjoyment as well as the economic and societal benefits of outdoor recreation.“Whatever someone’s politics are, most people enjoy clean water, clean air, and spending time outdoors enjoying the flora and fauna that give our region its unique character,” she said.In total, the Boone Conservancy protects 1,300 acres of land across Northern Kentucky, with this purchase representing its largest single transaction. Some tracts entail direct organizational supervision and others are leased back to Boone County for park use.The Boone Conservancy initially identified the parcel as a potential acquisition 12 years ago, and it has twice begun proceedings with third-party organizations to purchase. For various reasons, the transactions were scuttled, and the previous private owner retained the property. Two years ago, Noll and the Boone Conservancy’s 12-member board decided it was time to spearhead the acquisition of buying the Petersburg parcel.She understood that it would require a “village” of support, and in the latter half of 2023, she began enlisting support from public and private organizations to complete the $2 million transaction.“Like everything else in the real-estate market, the land’s value has increased substantially in recent years, so collaboration was essential,” she said.Public-funding contributors include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Boone County Fiscal Court. The Boone Conservancy also engaged an array of private donors, including Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund, the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, the R.C. Durr Foundation, Toyota Boshoku America, Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, Bosch Community Fund, Drees Homes Foundation, Helen G., Henry F., & Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation, David and Joan Geohegan, Tom and Maria Schuh, Bill and Julea Remke, and numerous anonymous donors.The Boone Conservancy was awarded a $173,000 grant available through North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), which is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Noll said this was particularly significant because a NAWCA grant had never been previously awarded for a Greater Cincinnati conservation project. The Boone County Fiscal Court became a major stakeholder by providing a $346,000 grant to match the NAWCA funding.“I congratulate the Boone Conservancy on this important conservation acquisition in Northern Kentucky. This tract has been on the conservation radar for many years and will benefit the local community by providing vital greenspace and recreational opportunities, while also protecting critical forest-dwelling bat habitat,” stated Lee Andrews, the field supervisor for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Kentucky field office.And, significantly, the Boone Conservancy procured funds prior to closing on the property’s purchase – a significant step that will help streamline executing its conservation plan rather than incurring the complications or expense of reimbursement or financing.Noll gained her inspiration to apply for the NAWCA grant after reading a Louisville Courier-Journal editorial that said the state of Kentucky was unprepared to effectively apply for and use federal funds for conservation purposes. The op-ed was authored by Margaret Everson, who was formerly Kentucky’s assistant attorney general and also served as acting director of the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during the first Trump Administration.With this in mind, Noll reached out to Everson for guidance to navigate the grant. She said, “Applying for federal grants is a lengthy, complicated process, and [Everson] helped make it a manageable effort, and I’m excited that we were successful.”Everson, who currently serves as principal for Mill Run Strategies, a multifaceted organization that advocates for efficient governance and governmental processes, lauded Noll for her consensus-building efforts.“Christy did an amazing job building a broad consensus of diverse organizations that have a broad interest in protecting natural habitats,” she said. “In my 30 years in being involved with conservation, it’s become clear that conservation is a bipartisan issue, and she masterfully brought together a diverse coalition to make this purchase happen. I think it’s a blueprint to replicate for other future conservation plans.”Although the purchase of the 350-acre parcel is a momentous event, it’s not the end of what’s needed to optimize the land’s public benefit. The Boone Conservancy is spearheading a five-year plan that will entail an additional $2 million in investment. The initial year’s first phase will include an archaeological survey and environmental study to both further understand the history of Native American tribes’ historic activity on the land, as well as to take stock of the vitality of the flora and wildlife native to the area. Capt. Jacob Piatt, who served on General George Washington’s staff during the Revolutionary War, settled on the land and built the Federal Hall Estate in 1804, living there until his death in 1834. The mansion was lost to a fire during the 1970s, and only the chimney stack remains today. Noll stated that both the Piatt family and those that they enslaved are buried on the property, and the Conservancy intends to safeguard those sites.Other significant components of the plan include improving ingress and egress for hikers, kayakers, birdwatchers, and other outdoor enthusiasts. Currently, there is only a single road into the property, so a better access point is desired. Removal of invasive species, most notably honeysuckle, which could pose a threat to native plant life, will also represent a significant investment in the land’s long-term wellbeing. To help educate the public about the area’s natural beauty and history, a system of interpretive panels and signage will be another essential component.“This project exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships," Noll said. "We’re gratified by the overwhelming support from individuals, foundations, and government agencies [in] preserving this irreplaceable natural and historical treasure for Northern Kentucky residents and visitors.”