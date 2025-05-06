Arc of Appalachia has acquired 14,000 acres to protect the region’s temperate forest biome forever

Ash Cave Eastern Reserve in Hocking Hills has been set aside as a quiet forest refuge and remains undeveloped. Cathryn Cubert

Wild hyacinth and dwarf larkspur are examples of wildflowers at Adams County’s Ohio River Bluffs. Provided

Quiverheart Gorge Preserve in Adams County is a deep dolomite gorge with breathtaking rock formations, drifts of wildflowers, and seasonal waterfalls. Provided

Nancy Stranahan is the executive director of the Arc and was one of the nonprofit’s founders in 1995.

Sylvan Deep Preserve in Jackson County is destined to be one of the most beautiful preserves in the Arc of Appalachia system. Trails are currently under development.

The Wildflower Pilgrimage, a three-day event which occurs every April at Highlands and celebrates early-season spring ephemerals such as trilliums, trout lilies, and bloodroot with hikes into landscapes such as rock arches and sinkholes that are especially bountiful in their yields of wildflowers

Mothapalooza, a weekend-long happening which also takes place at Highlands and showcases the region’s diverse moth populations and other nocturnal insects by attracting them with specially installed light stations. According to the Arc of Appalachia website, Ohio has more than 3,000 moth species that range from a few millimeters long to palm-sized creatures

And the John Roger Simon Sorghum Festival, which will occur September 27 and 28 at Simon Farm in West Portsmouth. The festival will feature live music, traditional foods, tours of the farm’s mid-nineteenth-century farmhouse, and demonstrations of such heritage crafts as caning chairs, corn husk doll making, and soap making.

Mary Parker Sonis Birds such as this wood thrush are among the beneficiaries of the large blocks of Arc-protected forests.

Tobacco Barn Hollow Preserve, located deep in the heart of the Appalachian hill country.