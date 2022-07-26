Local swimmers will fight waves, wind, current, sunburn and jellyfish in Alligator Lighthouse swim

thalassophobia, a fear of open water.

“If water conditions are calm, we should be able to see the bottom the entire way. There is a natural reef out at the lighthouse too where you can spot fish, turtles. I’m just looking at it as a big adventure.”

that Erica will overcome any obstacles in the race. “She is extremely goal-oriented and operates best when she is preparing or training for something big,” he wrote in an email. “So, my question, usually reserved for after a major race or accomplishment, is ‘I wonder what she will do next’?”

Ashley and Meghan, 37, will be heading to Pinckney, Michigan in August to do the “Swim to the Moon” race. It’s a six-mile swim in freshwater lakes connected by inlets. “I thought a freshwater swim without sharks might be a good trainer for ocean water with sharks and jellyfish,” Ashley said. Joe hasn’t confirmed yet if he’ll go.

For all four of them, they also say the biggest obstacle to completion will be fatigue and just the whole challenge of swimming through waves, fighting a current.

“Getting tired of being tossed around!” Meghan said. “I feel like I can swim forever in the pool. I love swimming in the ocean but eventually the waves get to you. I don’t worry about animals in the ocean . . . and feel like our training will prepare me endurance-wise, but that churning that comes from ocean swimming is a lot to handle!”

She recruited a co-worker, Kim Slack, to be her kayaker. “I have never done anything like this!” Kim wrote in an email. “I honestly didn’t even know there was a need. So, to prepare, I’ve been reading, watching videos and I volunteered with a race in Seattle . . . so I can get a feel for supporting swimmers before jumping into the deep end. Outside of that, I’ll be spending the summer on my kayak, getting in shape and manifesting clear, calm jellyfish-free waters in September for Team Meghannnnn!”

The history of the swim goes back to 2013 when an Islamorada-based artist known as “Lighthouse Larry,” swam alone to the Alligator Lighthouse and back. According to the race Web site

after the swim he said, “Every open water swimmer should experience this.”

Enter the Fighting Manatee Swim Club, the Masters swim club of Islamorada, who accepted the challenge and presented the Inaugural Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in 2013.

Proceeds from the swim (fees range from $210 for solo swimmers to $180 for four-person relay teams) benefit the Friends of the Pool in Islamorada, a nonprofit preservation group. It provides scholarships for high school students and support small investments toward the preservation of the lighthouse.

Rob Dixon, executive director of Save Alligator Lighthouse and former president of Friends of the Pool, has swum the race solo since it started in 2013. He offered some advice for the fearsome foursome coming down from Cincinnati.

“Most important: don’t go out too fast,” he said. “You kind of know what your pace is. Sometimes you might set an unrealistic goal. You want to enjoy it. And not put so much pressure on yourself.”

And the weather is always a factor. In 2021, Dixon thought he’d swim his personal best in five hours. It took him almost three hours out to the lighthouse. When he started to head back, he found himself swimming into a 20-knot wind.

“I thought, ‘I’m not quitting’!” He kept going but his five-hour personal best turned into a “seven-hour survival swim.”

This year, the race falls on a full moon. “So anything can happen,” Dixon said. “And it usually does.”

Some necessary items for the swim. Pickle juice helps with cramping and the Listerine lozenges help counter the effects of saltwater, which can swell your tongue. Ashley attended a three-day race clinic in Clearwater, Florida. Provided l to r Joe, Meghan, Ashley and Erica as the sun sets over the Ohio River. Joe Simon

