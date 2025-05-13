A peek inside the gang scene in Port Huron and its impact on youth

This story is part of a series created to elevate the voices of young people in collaboration with the Blue Water Area YMCA. These stories are based on listening sessions at the Y and are independently reported by The Keel with assistance from the YMCA.
The topic of gangs inspired a lively chat among middle school kids, where they voiced their opinions and concerns at one of the Blue Water YMCA
’s Voices of Youth (VOY) discussions, aimed at giving children in the area a chance to be heard and discuss topics concerning their community.
During their most recent discussion, a 13-year-old boy was called “bad” by another student, and as his face fell, and his gaze dropped to the floor, he stated that his peers thought this because he had been part of a gang and was expelled from school for bringing a weapon.
When asked why kids join gangs, he responded that he felt there was nothing to do in Port Huron and gangs provided opportunities and a sense of belonging in the neighborhood.
Sgt. Ryan Mynsberge, the supervisor of the Port Huron Major Crimes Unit (MCU), echoed these beliefs when asked about gangs in the city.
“Young people turn to gangs to feel accepted by a group of like-minded individuals,” Mynsberge says. “It also seems that juveniles join gangs due to family members being in the gang and are drawn towards the lifestyle that they feel gangs provide, such as money, drugs, and women. Gangs also provide juveniles ‘protection’ if they are having problems with other juveniles.”
As supervisor of the MCU, a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of members from the Port Huron Police Department
, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Police Department, and the United States Border Patrol, Mynsberge is responsible for gathering all intelligence regarding gangs in the Port Huron area, including juvenile street gangs and motorcycle gangs.
Mynsberge knows four gangs operating in Port Huron with approximately 40 members. The gangs participate in all types of violent crimes, drug dealing, larcenies, and fraud, with young folks who will often take part in illegal activities that will lead to a criminal record.
But there is hope for these young kids looking to turn their lives around. Mynsberge is committed to ensuring that gangs do not recruit more young people like the 13-year-old VOY participant, who is now no longer in the gang scene.
“Juveniles in gangs can be reformed through educating them on the consequences of the gang lifestyle and providing them healthy alternatives to being with gangs, such as after-school programs like the SONS (Save Our Neighborhoods and Streets) program and the YMCA program offerings,” he says.
The police department also hosts a Police Explorer
program, an after-school program focused on youth interested in a career in law enforcement. It provides a healthy alternative for juveniles who may be contemplating engaging in dangerous behavior, such as joining a gang.
And by forming a dedicated Violent Crimes Unit focused on targeting these gangs, the Port Huron police department has seen a decrease in gang membership since its peak in the 1990s.
“The Violent Crimes Unit took a proactive approach to this surge in activity, rather than the typical reactive approach used by the police during this era. This method of crime fighting was successful during the 90s, and Port Huron saw a reduction in its gang activity. Some of these techniques are still presently applicable to reducing gang activity,” Mynsberge says.
Police Chief Brian Kerrigan states that while gang-related violence is rare in the community, it still happens, and it’s one of their highest priorities to prevent any such activity in the community.
