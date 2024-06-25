Soapmaking is good, clean fun and good business too

Cold vs. hot: Pros and cons

Both of the soapmakers featured here use the cold process to make soap. Here’s a breakdown of the advantages of each type of soap, in case you want to learn more about what you’re buying (or just want to impress your soap purveyor).

Hot process soapmaking expedites saponification (the chemical reaction of a metallic base with fat or grease that forms soaps) by applying heat. The process starts the same way as cold process: mixing lye solution with oils in a crockpot or double boiler with gentle, consistent heat.



At the beginning of the hot process, the batter resembles pudding. But after a few minutes, the heat transforms it into a thick, translucent, jelly-like texture, and turns. It has begun to go through gel phase! The soap batter will also begin to grow in volume. The soap can be cut as soon as one day later, though one to two weeks is recommended.



On the con side, the thick hot-process batter limits design options and fragrances, and essential oils with low flashpoints can burn off and be less absorbed into the batter, while fresh ingredients like milk and fruit purees can scorch during the process.



The cold process mixes oils and lye with an immersion blend at between 80-120°F. Lye and oils mix into a creamy consistency, and fragrances, colors, and other components are added. Cold-process bars are smoother and better enable intricate designs and color schemes. The negative? At least four weeks of curing is required for sufficient firmness, preferably six.