Refugees from war-torn Myanmar, once known as Burma, find a home in Northern Kentucky

Rev. Van Thuam Cin hopes his Zion members find “peace and love” at these two-hour services, far from the physical and psychological persecution of Christian Chin in Myanmar. Joe Simon

Traditional Chin clothing in the “thi-hni” design is worn on women’s ceremonial wrap skirts. The fabric is cotton and silk in rich striped and diamond patterns. Joe Simon

Cian Sung, one of the earliest Chin refugees to settle in Villa Hills in 2007. She holds one of many vegetables from her garden; this one is a sentawk. It looks like a small green pumpkin, and tastes like bitter eggplant. Nancy Daly

Cian Sung, in 2007, was one of the first of these refugees to move to Northern Kentucky.

Members of Zion Chin Baptist Church gather before a Sunday church service in September. It is one of two Northern Kentucky churches serving the sizable population of Chin refugees from Myanmar (Burma). Photo Joe Simon.

U.S. Department of State statistics confirm that refugees from Chin State came to Kentucky mostly between 2010 and 2015. Besides Northern Kentucky, there are Chin communities in Bowling Green and Louisville. The flow of Chin refugees fell off starting in 2017 (only 123 compared to 438 the year before). By 2021, the number was only 21.

A United Nations official responded to our inquiry about the decline in Chin refugees. “The lower numbers of Chin being resettled in recent years, particularly in 2021, is a consequence of both fewer remaining Chin being identified as most in need of resettlement and pandemic-related travel restrictions limiting departures to third countries like the United States,” says Kasita Rochanakorn, spokeswoman for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.