The Ferncliff Fence has 4,800 Facebook Friends. ‘Some fences have just got it,’ the fence says.

With all of the improvements downtown, I am impressed that they have gone as far as they have to cater to the fence community. It is supposed to be “completed” by April but to me, it is perfect as it is. #AllFencesAreBeautiful — March 23 post Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence

Downtown is a stunning place at night and with more and more things drawing visitors in I can see why the crows hang out too. — From April 25 post Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence

I wanted to try something new so I am taking pickleball lessons! My instructor has said I am the easiest 50 bucks he has ever made and he keeps asking me if I still have the receipt for my paddle. I do not understand what that means. — March 22 post Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence

I visited the Davidson Interpretation Center and had a wonderful conversation with Carleton Davidson himself. I asked why there were so many different spellings of Peckuwe and he didn’t know. — April 30 post Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence

I came to the park to make new friends. The geese were very friendly and introduced themselves almost immediately! Here we see my friends Honk, Honk, Honk and Bitey. Such a beautiful day! Thank you for all of your kind words! — March 20 post Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence

Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence Twice in one week!!! Please folks, SLOW DOWN and drive carefully. — April 4 post

Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence I came to the park to make new friends. The geese were very friendly and introduced themselves almost immediately! Here we see my friends Honk, Honk, Honk and Bitey. Such a beautiful day! Thank you for all of your kind words! — March 20 post

Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence I wanted to try something new so I am taking pickleball lessons! My instructor has said I am the easiest 50 bucks he has ever made and he keeps asking me if I still have the receipt for my paddle. I do not understand what that means. — March 22 post

Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence With all of the improvements downtown, I am impressed that they have gone as far as they have to cater to the fence community. It is supposed to be “completed” by April but to me, it is perfect as it is. #AllFencesAreBeautiful — March 23 post

Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence I visited the Davidson Interpretation Center and had a wonderful conversation with Carleton Davidson himself. I asked why there were so many different spellings of Peckuwe and he didn’t know. I then asked why he had the extra “E” in his first name and that may have offended him. He did not have much to say after that. The good news is that the Davidson Interpretation Center is full of information about the Battle of Pecquewey! But please do not mention the “E”. It is still a sore subject. — April 29 post

Courtesy of Ferncliff Fence I took some time last evening to hang out downtown with the crows while they picked through the grass and trash bins for something to eat. Although to many they are a nuisance but they say that crows are incredibly smart and I see that. Downtown is a stunning place at night and with more and more things drawing visitors in I can see why the crows hang out too. I have been out wandering since the middle of March and have been fortunate to have many of you virtually with me on my journey, but I am starting to feel my true place might be where I was all along. — April 25 post