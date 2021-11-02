Closing a Complex: Without City Heights, where can people in NKY find affordable housing?

After the announcement last month of the closure of City Heights, a public housing complex in Covington owned and operated by The Housing Authority of Covington (HAC), many residents became concerned that HAC's promises of a seamless transition to other affordable housing in the region could be just lip service.

The application to officially close City Heights was approved by the HUD/Special Application Center on September 30, 2021. A few days later, on October 4, 2021, HAC communicated the news to the City Heights residents and then conducted several in-person meetings, which were recorded, to discuss with residents the closure process.

Since the announcement of the closure of City Heights, HAC has been putting in place a comprehensive relocation plan: the policies, processes, resident supports, and timeline of relocation. In addition, HAC has applied for HUD for Tenant Protection/Replacement Vouchers to ensure that residents can find affordable housing anywhere in the United States and not be limited to finding housing just in Covington or Kenton County.

HAC expects that relocation efforts will begin sometime between December 2021 and February 2022. Relocation of all residents should take three years to complete with a goal of moving approximately 10 families per month. Relocation priority will go to those aged 62 or older and those who are physically disabled.

