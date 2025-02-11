Taft Museum of Art announces the 2025 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence: Rich Robbins

The Taft Museum of Art is set to make history once again, welcoming hip-hop artist, educator, and poet Rich Robbins as the 2025 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence. From April 10-26, 2025, Robbins will bring his unique artistic voice to Cincinnati, carrying forward the legacy of Robert S. Duncanson, the pioneering 19th-century African American painter. This residency is more than just an accolade—it’s a platform for Robbins to merge the worlds of hip-hop, poetry, and social justice, engaging the community through performances, workshops, and thought-provoking conversations that challenge, inspire, and ignite dialogue.



This year, the Taft chose hip-hop as its guiding residency artistic discipline because hip-hop is more than entertainment. It is storytelling. It is protest. It is celebration. And above all, it is proof that culture created in struggle can redefine the world.

Hip-hop was born out of necessity—out of a need for expression, out of rebellion, out of the raw energy of a people determined to make their voices heard. It started in the Bronx in the early 1970s, a borough burning with neglect and systemic disinvestment but overflowing with rhythm, style, and creativity. At its heart was the DJ, looping breaks from funk and soul records, providing a soundtrack to block parties that ignited an entire movement. MCs followed, spitting rhymes over those beats, not just to entertain, but to educate, to challenge, to uplift.

Graffiti artists took to the walls, tagging their names, painting murals that screamed against invisibility. B-boys and B-girls turned cardboard slabs into stages, contorting their bodies in ways that defied gravity and expectation. Hip-hop wasn’t just music—it was a culture, a language, a way of seeing and being seen.

And like any force too powerful to be contained, it spread. First through New York, then through mixtapes and radio waves, then across oceans. The world took notice, and soon, hip-hop wasn’t just on the streets—it was in fashion, film, advertising, and politics. Its influence reached into boardrooms and universities, shaping the way generations speak, dress, and move. What began as a form of resistance became the voice of the mainstream, proving that what society once dismissed as a fad was, in fact, the pulse of the future.

Hailing from Chicago, Robbins is a creative force whose work transcends genre. He isn’t just a musician; he’s a storyteller, a teacher, and a cultural bridge-builder. His music, known for its introspective lyricism and innovative soundscapes, is rooted in the spirit of resistance and self-exploration. With a keen sense of history and a deep commitment to social change, Robbins pushes listeners to think critically about race, identity, and the power of art as activism. His artistry is both deeply personal and profoundly universal, reflecting the beauty and complexity of Black life.

Robbins' artistic journey took shape at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was part of the First Wave hip-hop scholarship program—the first of its kind in the nation. This program, which provides full scholarships to students excelling in urban arts, spoken word, and hip-hop performance, sharpened his craft and solidified his belief in the transformative power of storytelling. It was in this space that Robbins began to see his work not just as entertainment, but as a vehicle for education, advocacy, and cultural empowerment.





Over the years, Robbins has collaborated with artists such as Mick Jenkins and Saba, expanding his reach in the hip-hop world while remaining committed to his mission of using art as a tool for social change. Whether performing at major venues and festivals or leading poetry workshops with young creatives, Robbins has made it his purpose to uplift, inspire, and amplify the voices of those often unheard. His work sits at the intersection of music and movement-building, a testament to the fact that hip-hop is more than just a genre—it's a revolution.

His role as an educator only deepens his impact. Through spoken word and poetry workshops, Robbins has guided countless young minds in harnessing the power of self-expression. His dedication to mentorship aligns seamlessly with the mission of the Duncanson Artist-in-Residence program, which since 1986 has celebrated contemporary Black artists across disciplines. The residency pays homage to Duncanson's groundbreaking contributions to American art, creating space for today's artists to engage with Cincinnati's community through their own unique lenses.

During his residency, Robbins isn’t just putting on a show—he’s igniting a movement. Through a series of performances, deep-dive discussions, and hands-on workshops, he’ll tap into hip-hop’s power as both a creative expression and a catalyst for social change. His work challenges audiences to see hip-hop not just as music or dance, but as a living, breathing archive of resistance, storytelling, and cultural evolution. Each event will offer a chance to witness his artistry up close, but more importantly, it will serve as an open invitation to engage—to listen, to respond, and to be part of a dialogue that extends far beyond the stage.

This residency isn’t about entertainment alone; it’s about impact. Robbins is here to bridge the past with the present, legacy with innovation, and tradition with transformation. His presence in the community is an opportunity to celebrate hip-hop’s global reach while grounding it in the lived experiences of those who continue to push the culture forward. It’s a space for connection, for reflection, and for honoring the resilience of Black creatives whose voices, stories, and artistry have shaped—and continue to shape—the world.

“Being selected as the Duncanson Artist-in-Residence is a profound honor,” Robbins shared. “Robert S. Duncanson’s legacy as a trailblazing Black artist is inspiring, and I am eager to contribute to that ongoing narrative. I look forward to connecting with the Cincinnati community, sharing my art, and learning from the rich history that the Taft Museum embodies.” His words speak to the power of this moment—not just for him as an artist, but for the entire community that will engage with his work.

The Taft Museum of Art’s Duncanson Society, which has been instrumental, over the years, in selecting each year’s artist recognizes that Robbins represents a new era of artistic expression—one that acknowledges hip-hop as a transformative force in contemporary culture.

Daphney Thomas, founder of the National Commission for Black Arts & Entertainment and long-time Duncanson Society member, noted, "Rich Robbins exemplifies the spirit of creativity and community engagement that is essential for this program. His work challenges conventions like Duncanson's work and inspires dialogue that Duncanson's life now does- making him an ideal choice for this residency. We are excited to see how his unique perspective will resonate within our community."



The Taft Museum of Art has long been a space dedicated to honoring artistic excellence and fostering cross-generational conversations about culture and creativity. By welcoming Robbins into the fold, the museum continues to push forward, bridging historical and contemporary Black artistry in a way that feels both urgent and necessary. As the 2025 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence, Robbins joins an esteemed list of past honorees, including the late poet Nikki Giovanni, filmmaker William Greaves, and visual artist Vanessa German . His addition to this roster cements the program’s commitment to highlighting artists who not only excel in their craft but use their work to shape the world around them.

Throughout his residency, Robbins will engage deeply with the Cincinnati community, offering not only performances but also immersive, hands-on experiences. His workshops will dive into the mechanics of hip-hop lyricism, the rhythmic intricacies of spoken word, and the importance of storytelling as a means of social commentary. By directly interacting with students, emerging artists, and local creatives, Robbins seeks to empower others to see their voices as instruments of change.

Hip-hop has always been more than music—it is a culture, a movement, and a mode of resistance. As Robbins steps into this role, he brings with him a profound understanding of its legacy and potential. From the Bronx to the Midwest, from street cyphers to academic institutions, hip-hop continues to be a force for expression and evolution. By integrating hip-hop into a residency that historically honored traditional fine arts, the Taft Museum of Art underscores the depth and validity of this genre as an artistic and intellectual practice.

This residency is set to be a defining moment—one that invites Cincinnati to engage deeply with the intersections of hip-hop, history and social justice. Specific event details will be announced in the coming months, but one thing is clear: Rich Robbins is here to make an impact, and this is a moment you won’t want to miss.