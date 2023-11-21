Moviemaking competition returns with more time to write and produce entries

The local moviemaking competition called Winterfilm
will return for its 11th season in 2024 with a new twist. Instead of just one month to write, shoot and edit a short movie, participants will have a one-month writing window, followed by another month for production.
Winterfilm founder Kent Meloy said the aim of the writing-only month is to allow time to develop better stories. The 2024 timeline -
- Writing begins on Jan. 1.
- Production begins on Feb 1.
- Finished work must be submitted by March 1.
All submissions must include a specified theme and prop announced Jan. 1, plus
another instruction revealed on Feb. 1. Registration opens on December 1, and will be limited to thirty teams.
For last year's event -- its10th anniversary -- every spot was claimed within a day.
An anonymous panel of volunteer judges will choose the best entries in several
categories, as well as a best-of-show winner.
Each team pays a $160 fee to cover administration costs and awards. The event will be presented April 20, 2024 at the Woodward Theatre in Over-the-Rhine after a screening of all entries.
For full details, and to register a team, visit winterfilm.org
.
