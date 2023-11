Moviemaking competition returns with more time to write and produce entries

Writing begins on Jan. 1.

Production begins on Feb 1.

Finished work must be submitted by March 1.

The local moviemaking competition called Winterfilm will return for its 11th season in 2024 with a new twist. Instead of just one month to write, shoot and edit a short movie, participants will have a one-month writing window, followed by another month for production.Winterfilm founder Kent Meloy said the aim of the writing-only month is to allow time to develop better stories. The 2024 timeline -All submissions must include a specified theme and prop announced Jan. 1, plusanother instruction revealed on Feb. 1. Registration opens on December 1, and will be limited to thirty teams.For last year's event -- its10th anniversary -- every spot was claimed within a day.An anonymous panel of volunteer judges will choose the best entries in severalcategories, as well as a best-of-show winner.Each team pays a $160 fee to cover administration costs and awards. The event will be presented April 20, 2024 at the Woodward Theatre in Over-the-Rhine after a screening of all entries.For full details, and to register a team, visit winterfilm.org