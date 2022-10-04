What makes a great place? An Architecture Matters panel discussion

Phil Beck, AIA, LEED AP , The Banks project executive—a joint Hamilton County and City of Cincinnati position. Phil has been responsible for implementing Board and Council policy on The Banks, and reports directly to the County Administrator, the City Manager and the Joint Banks Steering Committee. A $2.7 billion public/ private transit-oriented urban redevelopment project, The Banks is the largest economic development project in Hamilton County and Greater Cincinnati. Prior to his current public sector position, Phil worked for 25 years in the private sector extensively as a program manager and construction manager consultant on large, complex public infrastructure projects.

John Blake, AIA, community projects coordinator, Miami University Center for Community Engagement, Over-the-Rhine

Kurt Platte, AIA, Platte Architecture + Design. Kurt Platte has a Bachelor’s of Environmental Design from Miami University of Ohio, and a Bachelor’s of Architecture from North Carolina State University. He started his architectural firm in 2002 and concurrently operated Blackrock Construction, a boutique general construction company. His firm’s work covers a wide range of project types and sizes including single and multi-family housing, retail, restaurants, bars, distilleries, breweries, office, worship, and mixed-use design. A large concentration of the work is located in the OTR district, contributing to the current renaissance of Cincinnati.

Moderator

Angela Mazzi, FAIA, FACHA, EDAC, Principal, GBBN Architects

Angela Mazzi’s research on socio-cultural contexts provides perspective on how culture reflects in architecture and user experience. This has led her to focus on experience as a factor in healing in behavioral health design. Angela is Past President of the American College of Healthcare Architects and President-elect of AIA Cincinnati. She is also the founder of Architecting, a community consisting of a podcast, online learning, and weekly clubhouse room “Architects as Healers: Buildings as Medicine.” Her research linking wellness to design has been published in many healthcare journals and presented at national and international conferences. She is a peer reviewer for Health Environment Research and Design (HERD) Journal and Academy of Architecture for Health Journal and 2022 recipient of the HCD10 Top Healthcare Architect Award.

If you’re concerned about how new projects in our communities can be great not just for today, but for the generations of residents and visitors who will be living, working, and playing here in the future, this program is for you. Residents and business owners can advocate for better design in their communities, but only if they understand what makes a great place. Join us for an in-person event to learn more.