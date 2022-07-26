Weekend in the City: The Yard, a shipping container oasis

Welcome to Covington Yard, an oasis-of-sorts in the middle of Covington. Amy Counts Covington Yard offers space to relax, eat, drink and even play yard games. Amy Counts Relax inside one of the repurposed shipping containers and check out the 3D art on the walls. Amy Counts

A recent conversation with my mom about where I should explore next for Weekend in the City led her to tagging me in a Facebook post for an event being held at a new-to-me bar in Covington called Covington Yard. While I wasn’t able to attend the event, after a look at their website, I was intrigued enough to go see it.



Street parking at a meter made for a short walk to the corner of Greenup Street and

Tobacco Alley to the entrance. There is also a parking lot across the street.



I walked in and discovered a space like nothing you’d expect compared to the surrounding older brick buildings in the neighborhood. If I may say so, this place is really cool.



The structure itself is made out of black-painted shipping containers that enclose you in a large square. Some containers are open to offer a more private seating area. If you’re just looking to relax, there is ample lawn chair seating to watch TV or sit with friends.



They even have a 3D art gallery and offer 3D glasses for viewing. (See? Cool!)



“The Yard,” as the place is nicknamed, is literally a green patch of turf grass that stretches up to a back patio that has plenty of seating with the bar lining the back of the space. There are areas to play cornhole, Jenga, and foosball so feel free to bring the whole family. It’s also dog-friendly. After 9pm, it's 21 and older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.



If you’re hungry, there are three stalls (with a fourth opening soon) serving a choice variety of eats: Hangry Omar’s Slider Shack, Nacho Average Taco Cart and Mr. Bulgogi that specializes in Korean BBQ in a Bowl.



I decided to go with Mr. Bulgogi and started with an order of vegetable dumplings that were perfectly stuffed and fried. For my main course, I ordered the chicken bowl that was filled to the brim with marinated chicken over lettuce, cabbage, carrots, sweet corn and a bed of rice with three choices for an accompanying sauce. I highly recommend the teriyaki.



For drinks, order soda from any of the food vendors or head to the bar and choose something more traditional like a beer, seltzer or house wine. But I suggest trying something unusual from The Yard's variety of cocktails and frozen slushies.



My first cocktail was the Lawnmower Lemonade, a cocktail made with three simple

ingredients: Empress Gin, lemonade and Rose Bitters. It was delicious and refreshing in the summer heat and I could have easily had more than one.



But I opted to try something else and deferred to the bartender for a suggestion. That was the right idea. She served me the Prickly Piñata Margarita, a delicious combination of Blanco Tequila, Triple sec, Prickly Pear (a syrup made from the tart desert fruit) and lime.



Covington Yard has done a great job of creating an escape in the middle of the city.

It’s a fun, happening space that invites guests to forget where they are for a bit and

enjoy time with family and friends. Play some games, eat yummy food and enjoy a drink or two. Just go.

