Weekend in the city: coffee and books

Roebling Point Books and Coffee chalkboard at 3rd St. and Greenup in Covington.

Amy's selfie with John Roebling

Picture this: It is a beautiful, sunny, 82-degree day. The sky is that genuine sky blue and the clouds look as if Bob Ross himself painted them.“Finally, a break from this rain,” you think. You slip on your favorite shoes that make you feel as good as the sun and think of where to explore. A quick Google search has you heading south on I-71 towards Covington. You park on a side street and then find yourself walking through a neighborhood with historic homes on the right and left.If you didn’t know any better, you might even convince yourself that you are a local navigating your way through Brooklyn.The sun shines down through the trees, hitting you full force when you step out to the main road. A glance to your right lets you know you’re at the corner of 3rd St. and Greenup, lest you forget where you parked. To your left, what might catch your eye first are the outdoor tables shaded by trees or the sprawling colorful cursive quotes that adorn a few chalkboard spots along the outside of the building.Then you see it: “Roebling Point Books and Coffee.” Perfect. What could be better than a tasty, iced coffee and a bestseller? Almost nothing. That is until you step inside and are instantly hit with the distinct earthy, woodsy smell of books in various stages of their life mixed with a hint of coffee beans.The coffee bar menu offers something as simple as a cup of black coffee or you can try one of their specialty lattes that add things like dark chocolate and amaretto or caramel.After a warm greeting, grab your coffee and peruse the bookshelves. The shop is grouped into rooms that hold a children’s section, fiction and poetry, non-fiction, and a community room that you can rent for events.What I found to be the most interesting was that there weren’t specific genre sections. Instead, books were classified into fiction and non-fiction. That way, you might pick up a book that you typically wouldn’t. Think about it. If you never care to check out the science-fiction section, how will you know howends before part two of the movie comes out?After you’ve picked out your new favorite book, you head back outside and turn to see the glittering sun reflect off of the Ohio River. As you walk towards the river, you notice the street comes to a dead-end and gives way to what may be one of the most beautiful views of the Cincinnati skyline.You grab a seat on a bench that sits close to the end of the sidewalk. As you sit and read, you start to lose yourself in the adventure as the melody hums from the nearby reopened “singing” bridge. But then you pause to cheer with the roar from the stadium as Kyle Farmer hits another home run.And if you need proof for your Monday team meeting that you do indeed practice a work-life balance, you can snag a selfie with John Roebling and say you met a celebrity.