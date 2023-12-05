A Price Hill-based bank achieves a community milestone

In 1893, three businessmen in the booming Cincinnati neighborhood of Price Hill saw a need for a community bank to serve the residents with home mortgages, savings accounts, and business loans. They called it Warsaw Federal after the bank’s location on one of the neighborhhood's main thoroughfares, Warsaw Avenue.

For 130 years, Warsaw Federal has stayed true to its roots as a neighborhood bank, with only two branches and a longstanding commitment to the communities of East and West Price Hill. It recently achieved a milestone in its history, being designated by U.S. banking regulators as a minority depository institution , the first in Cincinnati.