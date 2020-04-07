Emergency coronavirus relief fund created with a goal of $4 million

An initial priority for the fund will be food and cleaning supplies. Shown here: Be Concerned: The People's Pantry, one of the region's largest food pantries. City of Covington

A Northern Kentucky community foundation plans to raise at least $4 million to provide financial assistance to nonprofit agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has launched the new fund to support Northern Kentuckians facing increased crises or needs during the pandemic.

Nearly half of the total has already been pledged, the foundation said.

“This is the time for Northern Kentuckians to step up for each other,” says Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We call upon Northern Kentucky individuals and companies to join us in tackling the dire issues brought on by the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Your donation, in any amount, will help us to support our neighbors and our community together.”

The Relief Fund will provide flexible financial assistance to nonprofits serving Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky that are experiencing increased demand for resources.

Initial priorities for the fund include food and basic hygiene and cleaning supplies, medication and health care needs not supported by insurance, and access to other essential needs.

The foundation said the resources will be deployed rapidly, foregoing the traditional long-form application process. Instead, NKY Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund partners will work with community advisors, local officials, and other stakeholders to identify organizations currently providing prioritized support.

The group anticipates making its first round of funding in the coming weeks.

The new fund is supported by the Butler Foundation and the R.C. Durr Foundation, and corporations, including Fischer Homes and Drees Homes Foundation, First Financial Bank, Central Bank, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Drees Homes Foundation, Duke Energy, Heritage Bank, the Milburn Family Foundation, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky University, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Republic Bank, and individual donors.

Through their support, Horizon Community Funds has secured pre-commitments approaching $1.8 million as matching gifts, it said.

Horizon Community Funds has also created the St. Elizabeth Associate Crisis Support Fund, which offers financial assistance to St. Elizabeth employees during times of unexpected personal need. The fund allows donors the opportunity to directly support the needs of St. Elizabeth health care workers.

More information about the Relief Fund, including how to donate, can be found at www.horizonfunds.org/ coronavirus-relief-fund .

Individuals and businesses can donate either online at www.horizonfunds.org, through checks mailed to Horizon Community Funds, or through other methods outlined on the website.