GE Aerospace Foundation, United Way invest in advanced manufacturing workforce

The newly reorganized GE Aerospace Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati have made the first investments from a new fund that aims to expand education and training in advanced manufacturing.
The two philanthropies launched the Future of Manufacturing Fund
to help overcome barriers to meeting the workforce needs of manufacturers and grow the workforce pipeline by expanding enrollment and improving training. They recently made the first grants from the fund, selecting five local organizations that are addressing training gaps in the advanced manufacturing workforce.
- Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership plans to expand its manufacturing boot camps and its program to expose high schoolers to careers in the field.
- Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, to expand its advanced manufacturing career pathway program, expand enrollment, graduates, and job placements.
- Great Oaks Career Campuses, to expand enrollment in its programs in computerized machining and other advanced manufacturing.
- LEAD Training, to expand its Manufacturing Pathway Program to six schools, and provide STEM workshops and one-to-one career coaching for students interested in manufacturing.
- Learning Grove, to scale up its NaviGo program that supports vulnerable youth in Northern Kentucky to learn about career paths in manufacturing.
The grants are between $25,000 and $50,000.
“A robust workforce supported by initiatives like this attracts people to the area and fosters a stronger, more resilient economy,” said Moira Weir, United Way president and CEO.
The partnership leverages a $1 million investment from the GE Aerospace Foundation. When GE Aerospace was spun off as an independent company earlier this year, the GE Foundation was relaunched as the GE Aerospace Foundation.
