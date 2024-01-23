Uber Freight expands its operations in Newport

David Holthaus | Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Uber Freight, the supply chain and logistics division of ride-hailing service Uber, is expanding in Northern Kentucky.

The division has opened a new office in Newport on the Levee, at 20,000 square feet doubling the size of its previous office space in Florence. The new Newport office will house about 100 operations, marketing, and sales employees, and also has room for future growth. The Newport office joins Uber Freight's network across North America that includes locations in San Francisco, Chicago, Frisco, Texas, and Rogers, Ark.

Uber manages more than $18 billion in freight, including for companies such as Del Monte Foods, Nestle, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Uber Freight was launched in 2017. It took a major leap in 2021 with its $2.2 billion acquisition of Transplace, a Frisco, Texas-based company that was founded in 2000 when six large truckload carriers combined their in-house logistics divisions. Uber says the acquisition formed a network of 135,000 carriers operating across North America and Europe.

In its most recent earnings report, for the third quarter of 2023, Uber said its freight unit reported revenue of $1.3 billion, down 27% from the same quarter a year earlier. Uber said the decrease was driven by lower revenue per load and volume, “both a consequence of the challenging freight market cycle.”
 
David Holthaus is an award-winning journalist and a Cincinnati native. When not writing or editing, he's likely to be bicycling, hiking, reading, or watching classic movies.

