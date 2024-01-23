Uber Freight expands its operations in Newport

Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Housing
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Ft. Wright
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Greenhills
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Airy
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-The-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
Springfield Township
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Resilient Neighborhoods
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Housing
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Ft. Wright
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Greenhills
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Airy
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-The-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
Springfield Township
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Resilient Neighborhoods
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
About
Contact
Uber Freight expands its operations in Newport
David Holthaus
|
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Share
Uber Freight is doubling the size of its local operation.
We the Creators
Uber Freight
, the supply chain and logistics division of ride-hailing service Uber, is expanding in Northern Kentucky.
The division has opened a new office in Newport on the Levee, at 20,000 square feet doubling the size of its previous office space in Florence. The new Newport office will house about 100 operations, marketing, and sales employees, and also has room for future growth. The Newport office joins Uber Freight's network across North America that includes locations in San Francisco, Chicago, Frisco, Texas, and Rogers, Ark.
Uber manages more than $18 billion in freight, including for companies such as Del Monte Foods, Nestle, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Uber Freight was launched in 2017. It took a major leap in 2021 with its
$2.2 billion acquisition of Transplace
, a Frisco, Texas-based company that was founded in 2000 when six large truckload carriers combined their in-house logistics divisions. Uber says the acquisition formed a network of 135,000 carriers operating across North America and Europe.
In its
most recent earnings report
, for the third quarter of 2023, Uber said its freight unit reported revenue of $1.3 billion, down 27% from the same quarter a year earlier. Uber said the decrease was driven by lower revenue per load and volume, “both a consequence of the challenging freight market cycle.”
Enjoy this story?
Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Share
Read more articles by
David Holthaus
.
David Holthaus is an award-winning journalist and a Cincinnati native. When not writing or editing, he's likely to be bicycling, hiking, reading, or watching classic movies.
Related Tags
Economic Development
,
Emerging Technology
,
IT + High Tech
,
Jobs
,
NKY Thrives
,
Transportation
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
These two historic Memphis sites are nominated for the National Register of Historic Places
Source: High Ground
Study finds that downtown Ann Arbor's post-COVID recovery surpasses Austin, Chicago, other cities
Source: Concentrate
Tampa Bay Wave: Accelerating growth in the tech ecosystem
Source: 83Degrees
The life of a modern shepherdess: Bridging tradition and innovation in farming in rural Michigan
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Health + Wellness
Arts + Culture
Higher Education
Community Development
Housing
COVID19
Move to Cincinnati
Diversity
Research + Innovation
Education + Learning
Talent
Entrepreneurship
Transportation
Environment + Sustainability
Voices of Youth
About Soapbox
Commitment to diversity
Contact Us
Have a tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Soapbox Links
Terms of Use
Underwriting policy
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.