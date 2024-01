Uber Freight expands its operations in Newport

Uber manages more than $18 billion in freight, including for companies such as Del Monte Foods, Nestle, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Uber Freight was launched in 2017. It took a major leap in 2021 with its $2.2 billion acquisition of Transplace , a Frisco, Texas-based company that was founded in 2000 when six large truckload carriers combined their in-house logistics divisions. Uber says the acquisition formed a network of 135,000 carriers operating across North America and Europe.