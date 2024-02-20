Bike &Trail Expo is back for its second year

Hikers, bikers, trail runners, and just plain outdoorsy types will have an opportunity to gather, peruse the latest gear, and compare notes at the second annual Bike & Trail Expo on Saturday, March 2.
The Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance
(CORA) sponsors the event, which will be held at MadTree Brewing
in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Oakley. About 70 vendors will be exhibiting their wares, 15% more than last year, says organizer Doug Hart, a CORA board member.
He expects twice as many bicycles to be displayed, including an array of e-bikes, as well as trail and road bikes. Other exhibitors will include adventure travel destinations and outdoor-related nonprofits and businesses.
CORA is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing a robust outdoor community in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Its vision is to ensure that mountain bikers, hikers, and trail runners have convenient access to quality, multi-use, natural surface trails in their communities.
Since 1996, CORA staff and its board have advocated for trail maintenance and expansion in the region and partnered with local organizations to create and support off-road trails. The Alliance maintains 115 miles of multi-use, natural surface trails for mountain bikers, hikers and trail runners in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Its members work with local park systems and municipalities, developing and carrying out plans for greater access to trails.
“The number of people who support outdoor recreation is a good sign for this city and this region to build more,” Hart says.
The Expo will be held in MadTree’s event space. The craft brewer supports the environment through initiatives like planting more than 5,000 trees annually, and maintaining wind- and solar-powered facilities. The company also recently earned B Corporation certification, a designation indicating it has met standards of positive social and environmental impact.
The Bike & Trail Expo will be Saturday, March 2 from 10 am to 3 pm at MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road. The event is family friendly and admission is free. Free parking is available at MadTree Brewing and at the neighboring Crossroads Church.
