From toilets to lazy lawn care, a local nonprofit works to protect a Northern Kentucky watershed

Banklick Creek empties into Doe Run Lake, located on Bullock Pen Road, off of KY 17 in Kenton County. The approximately 30-acre lake Is surrounded by hiking trails and secluded picnic areas for a total of 183 acres of park space. Provided

Banklick Creek winds through soft green hills in Pioneer Park in Covington.

According to the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service, recent soil test results of cool-season lawns in Kentucky planted with varietals like Kentucky bluegrass, tall fescue, perennial ryegrass and fine fescue “have revealed that 50 percent of homeowner turf soil samples are high or above normal for phosphorous and potassium.”

That means your lawn most likely does not need any additional fertilizer, and it’s not just overkill — it’s dangerous for our region’s water. “Over-applying or misapplying phosphorus can lead to surface water contamination. Most phosphorus contamination occurs due to runoff,” according to the UK extension. When you do fertilize, avoid throwing fertilizers on hard surfaces such as sidewalks where they will just be washed away into the watershed.

In most cases, a nitrogen-only fertilizer is adequate — so choose carefully. Generally speaking, this single-nutrient approach will keep your lawn healthy and with good color during a mild winter.