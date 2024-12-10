Three opinions on what the election means

Erik Pederson, affordable housing advocate.

Donald Trump’s return to the presidency has reignited fierce debates across the nation, underscoring the stark divisions in how Americans envision the country’s future. His re-election has sparked intense conversations not only in political arenas but also in homes, workplaces, and communities. For some, Trump’s victory symbolizes a resurgence of nationalist pride, a renewed emphasis on economic pragmatism, and a commitment to policies they believe put “America first.” For others, it represents a continuation of a divisive agenda, deepening societal rifts and exacerbating inequalities.To better understand the impact of this moment on everyday Americans, we spoke to three individuals from different walks of life—each with a unique perspective on what Trump’s presidency means for their personal and professional futures, their communities, and the nation as a whole. Their stories reveal the complexities of navigating a deeply polarized political climate and provide insight into the hopes and concerns shaping the country’s next chapter.Erik Pederson, 33, a resident of Covington, serves as a communication connoisseur and an affordable housing advocate. He feels that Trump’s re-election is proof our democracy, though imperfect and often contentious, continues to function as intended, ensuring every voice is heard and the system endures.“Donald Trump was re-elected as the 47th president not just by the electoral college,” says Erik, “but by a majority of voters. For the first time in two decades, the Republican presidential candidate won the popular vote. According to who you voted for, this may not be what you want to hear, but it is fact. Contrary to many of those that did vote for Trump, I believe that Trump has already caused damage to our democracy. Half of our society has elected a man to the presidency who, if he had lost, knew he would not have accepted the outcome of the election.”As much as Erik wants to make this about Trump, he goes on to express that he still is having trouble convincing himself of that and feels that the gatekeepers and masters of Trump’s policy implementation are the true masterminds behind the discourse and feel that their rhetoric and policies may further polarize in the country.“As far as how this changes our country, I don't know what type of progress will be made with all of these egos in the room, but one thing is certain: only time will tell.”Looking ahead, Erik is certain that this is a time of reflection. “For the progressives and Democrats, it's a moment of reckoning. We've lost our ability to cogently communicate who we are and what is important to us. For now, I think it is a time of introspection; a time to consider how we want to rebuild and who we do that with, how we want to reframe our messaging and how we communicate, who we want to be as a party and as thought leaders, and where we want to go from here.”For Tevin Brown, a 29-year-old visual artist and entrepreneur from Cincinnati, Trump’s re-election is a step backward. Tevin is unsure that Trump’s presidency will be a continuation of policies and rhetoric that disproportionately harm Black and Brown Americans.“I am uncertain of what setbacks will happen,” says Tevin, “but I do know that people have to continue to fight for the things that they believe in within our government. What I’m most concerned about in the next four years in the Trump administration is small-business funding and who they will be distributing to on all levels.”Tevin says people should not be deterred from participating in the decision making process.“For anyone feeling disheartened by the election, I encourage them to get informed about what’s going on, and get active to make things better for their community."Covington small-business owner Ruby Hurry Wilson, 50, has long been an advocate for equity and justice in her community. As a Black entrepreneur navigating the realities of systemic racism, she expressed some concerns about Trump’s re-election and its potential impact on Black and Brown citizens.“The discrepancy in how our current Black felons are treated compared to how he is treated as a convicted felon himself really concerns me," she says. "It highlights a glaring double standard in our justice system, and it makes me worry that those who look like me will continually be overlooked in our society.”Ruby cites Trump’s initial Cabinet appointments as a critical factor in her concern. She is particularly concerned about issues like abortion and women’s health rights and she believes Trump may set the nation back generations. “There’s a feeling of stagnation. Many of us were already struggling to see meaningful progress in these areas, and now it feels like any small steps forward could be erased. It’s disheartening, but it also fuels my determination to keep pushing for change.”Ruby is passionate about the importance of becoming well-informed about political and social issues, urging people to move beyond surface-level debates to understand how policies impact their daily lives. She stresses the significance of voting, particularly in local elections, which she believes often hold the most immediate influence over communities."I make sure my daughter understands the importance of local races like judges, county sheriff, jailer, and the like," Ruby says, underscoring that these positions shape critical aspects of the justice system and public safety. For Ruby, informed voting at the local level is essential to fostering change and ensuring leadership reflects community values.Ruby’s concerns reflect the uncertainty many share about the country’s direction under Trump’s leadership. Her voice, grounded in the realities of lived experience, is a reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and justice in America.The perspectives shared by these three individuals highlight the complexities and emotional weight that Trump’s presidency carries for Americans across the political spectrum. For some, his leadership rekindles a sense of hope and direction, while for others, it raises profound fears about the nation’s trajectory. These differing views underscore the deep divides in how Americans perceive not just their government but also their collective identity.As the country moves forward, the challenge lies in bridging these divides and finding common ground amidst stark differences. Whether through civic engagement, local activism, or meaningful dialogue, the power to shape the nation’s future rests with its people. Trump’s presidency, polarizing as it may be, offers a crucial opportunity for reflection and action—forcing all Americans to consider the role they play in shaping the values and priorities of their communities and the nation as a whole.