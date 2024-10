According to the latest research, America's birds are flying into oblivion in numbers that scientists call “staggering.” All told, the North American bird population is down by 2.9 billion breeding adults. Forests alone have lost 1 billion birds. Additionally, grassland bird populations have declined by over 50%, or another 720 million birds. That means that

one in four birds has disappeared

in the last 50 years. Those statistics should cause downright fright.

Endangered birds in backyards

In greater Cincinnati, there are over 20 species of endangered or threatened birds. The list includes multiple species of warblers, sparrows, woodpeckers, terns, cranes and even the rusty blackbird.

According to Brett Gilmore, owner of Wild Birds in Montgomery, one of the most striking on that list — the red-headed woodpecker — is among the year-round species you’re most likely to see in your yard around this time of year. Their vibrant crimson heads and graphic black-and-white bodies are a joy to see.

Thankfully, most of our year-round species are not in danger right now, and are listed as “birds of least concern,” meaning their populations are healthy. “The most common birds this time of year are the Cardinal, Blue Jay, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, American Goldfinch, Mourning Dove and six woodpecker species (Red-bellied, Downy, Hairy, Pileated, Red-headed and Northern Flicker) to name just a few. We also have non-native species such as House sparrows, European Starlings and city pigeons (Rock Dove),” says Brett.

Even common species are winging toward uncommon

Many of these are considered “common birds,” but some are unfortunately becoming uncommon.

One is a favorite species seen at bird feeders mentioned by Brett, Dark-eyed Juncos, also known as snowbirds, which are down by 168 million according to research from the Cornell Lab.

Additionally, some other bird species visit the area during cold weather. “ There are several species that overwinter in the Cincinnati area like the Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow and other native sparrow species (White Crowned, Fox). In irruption years when food is scarce in the boreal forest, we can get Pine Siskins, Red-breasted Nuthatch, and Purple Finch which move south looking for food,” says Brett.

While they’re designed to weather local winters whether we feed them or not, “A well-stocked bird feeder and clean bird bath can be very helpful for our local native species that hang out year-round,” offers Cody Sowers, Head Aviculture Keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

Need an assist on bird identification? Brett recommends the Merlin Bird ID app , which utilizes sound ID, step-by-step ID or photo ID to help you figure out which bird is which.

12 ways you can help local birds

While the reasons behind the severe population decline are sweeping and systemic, there are things humans can all do to help keep local birds a bit safer during the fall and winter — and all year round.