Ron Washington: Covington's first Black mayor breaks barriers and builds community

Kentucky’s First Lady, Britainy Beshear with Mayor Washington at Covington Fire Dept./EMS Co. #1 to thank Swiftwater teams from COV, Hebron and Ashland Fire Depts. who deployed to eastern and western KY to help with flood relief efforts in February. City of Covington

Covington, Kentucky turned a new page in its history last year when the city elected Ron Washington as its first Black mayor. In a city that has long wrestled with the weight of racial and economic inequities, Washington’s victory was more than a milestone, it was a signal that Covington is stepping into a new era, one that acknowledges the past while pushing toward a future where every voice, every community, has a seat at the table.

Born into a world of uncertainty, Washington arrived in Covington as a foster child and was later adopted by his foster mother, Anna Washington, a woman whose unwavering commitment to others shaped the foundation of his own service.

Washington’s path was not without obstacles, but he refused to let them define him. He rose through the ranks of law enforcement, becoming chief deputy sheriff in Kenton County, where his title of "colonel" still marks him as the highest-ranking Black officer in Northern Kentucky history. In every role he has held, he has fought to give a voice to those long sidelined by the systems that shape their lives.

And now, as mayor, he carries forward a truth that is both personal and powerful: representation matters. For the first time, many in Covington see themselves reflected in its highest office in a way that is real, tangible, and full of possibility. Washington’s leadership isn’t just about the symbolism of breaking a barrier, it’s about what comes next, about ensuring that his victory is not an ending, but a beginning.

The Roots of a Leader

Ron Washington’s story is rooted in the streets of Covington, Kentucky, the very same streets that shaped his values, tested his resolve, and ultimately led him to a life of service. A proud graduate of Covington’s Holmes High School, Washington came of age in a city that had seen both prosperity and struggle.



Once a thriving industrial center, Covington had, over the years, been battered by economic downturns, disinvestment, and a growing divide between those with resources and those without.

Washington saw these struggles in the faces of his family, his neighbors, and his classmates. He understood, even as a young man, that the barriers to housing, education, and economic opportunity were not just unfortunate realities, but the byproducts of systemic neglect. And he knew that without bold, committed leadership, those barriers would remain.

City of Covington Mayor Washington with Hillary Thomas, co-owner of Ronnie's Corner Market, at the store's ribbon cutting event. Refusing to let frustration harden into resignation, he leaned into his belief that Covington could be more inclusive, more equitable, and more reflective of the people who had long been left out of the conversation.

That belief led him to the Covington City Commission in 2016, where he immersed himself in service by joining local boards, listening to community concerns, and championing initiatives that put people first. He understood that progress wasn’t about grand gestures; it was about consistency and about showing up.

Washington’s early years in politics weren’t without their challenges. He faced setbacks, skepticism, and the reality that shifting long-standing systems takes time. Yet, he never lost sight of the bigger picture, instead building relationships across political and community lines, navigating the complexities of governance, and staying rooted by acknowledging lasting change isn’t made overnight.

The Road to the Mayor’s Office

Washington decided to run for mayor of Covington in 2024. He knew the challenges of running for mayor in a city where, until then, no Black person had ever held the office would be no small feat. But Washington’s candidacy wasn’t just about him. It was about the city he loves that had long been divided along racial, economic, and social lines.

The mayoral campaign was a historic one in more ways than one. Washington’s message resonated deeply with many of Covington’s residents, particularly those in marginalized communities who had long felt invisible in the city’s political sphere. His platform focused on issues like affordable housing, economic equity, and education reform. Washington understood that the city’s future was inextricably tied to how it addressed its past and he was committed to making sure no one would be left behind as Covington moved forward.

“It's important to build density in the city,” said Washington. “Without density, small businesses will suffer, our school system will suffer, our community will suffer, and businesses will not relocate here. We need people and I believe that the way we do that is to facilitate the rebuilding of our housing stock and service industry.”



City of Covington Mayor Washington with infant son of La Vela Venue owner Estella Nchumuluh at the venue's ribbon cutting event. As more young professionals and families move into the city, particularly in the downtown area, many older residents feel disconnected from the rapid change taking place. Washington’s leadership promises to create a future where Covington’s growth will benefit everyone, not just the affluent or the politically connected.

A Mayor for All People

As Covington’s first Black mayor, Washington entered office with a sense of responsibility far greater than the title itself. He understands the significance of his election and that it's not just a milestone for himself, but as a beacon for other communities across the nation that had long been underrepresented in leadership.

His role, he knows, isn’t just to serve the people who voted for him, but to serve everyone in Covington, regardless of race, background, or socioeconomic status.



Economic displacement is a concern, as older residents in historically Black neighborhoods worry about being priced out of their own homes. Washington plans to work to strike a balance of promoting investment and growth, while also making sure that the people who have lived there for generations aren’t forgotten.

According to Washington, “...everybody is not feeling the (Central Riverfront District, the former IRS site) development and how it relates to the greater development of the city. So, one of my top priorities is to make sure that everyone in the city understands what we're doing is trying to bring new people to businesses and a new life here into the city.”

Moving Forward: Building a Better Covington

As Ron Washington moves forward, his vision for Covington remains one of unity, equity, and opportunity. He’s focused on building a future where everyone in Covington has a chance to succeed.

“It’s pretty interesting that Covington is the first major city in Kentucky to elect an African American mayor,” said Washington. “And I'm extremely humbled by it. But I don't think about it all the time because I believe I was elected because of my qualifications and people here know me and they know I care about the city. It’s not lost on me that I am the first African American Mayor of Covington, and I know a lot of people rooting for me to succeed.”