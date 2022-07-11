The Roebling Suspension Bridge is ready for its close-up

The John A. Roebling Bridge is a symbol of the community and one of the most photographed landmarks in the region. This summer, a contest will recognize some of the best photos of the iconic span, with six photographers and videographers winning a trip to the top of the bridge’s south tower.
The Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee is sponsoring a photography contest, and is accepting submissions until July 31. There are separate categories for amateurs and pros, leveling the playing field for everyone.
The contest has been expanded this year, with a category added for short videos of the bridge.
“This contest celebrates the art, architecture, history and engineering of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, a national historic landmark and a national civil engineering landmark,” says David Wetzel, membership director of the bridge committee.
Designed by civil engineer John Roebling, who also designed the Brooklyn Bridge, the bridge officially opened to traffic more than 150 years ago, on Jan. 1, 1867. At the time, its 1,075 foot span made it the longest suspension bridge in the world.
The bridge employed new bridge-building techniques. Its two primary cables each contain 5,180 individual wires that were spun using wire imported from England. A second set of cables was added in 1897 to support heavier loads.
The Roebling remains a major thoroughfare for pedestrians and vehicles, carrying more than 8,000 vehicles a day across the Ohio. Its age demands maintenance, and the bridge was closed for more than a year for structural work. It re-opened to vehicles in April.
Michelle Peters is a previous contest winner who described her experience to the top of the tower: “It was amazing to be up there with such a clear view of the Cincinnati skyline. I took some fantastic photos that I cherish.”
The public will determine the winners, with public voting taking place from August 8-15. Winners will be announced after the voting is complete.
To learn more and enter photos or videos in the contest, click here.