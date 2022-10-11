Contest winners for the region’s most photogenic bridge

Daytime image, amateur: Corrie Carswell

Daytime image, professional: Tony Wagner

Nighttime image, amateur: Jon Cecil

Nighttime image, professional: Tony Wagner

Short video, amateur: Ruth Ann Palmer

Short video, professional: Zak Kauth

Designed by civil engineer John Roebling, who also designed the Brooklyn Bridge, the bridge officially opened to traffic 155 years ago, on Jan. 1, 1867. At the time, its 1,075-foot span made it the longest suspension bridge in the world.

The bridge employed new bridge-building techniques. Its two primary cables each contain 5,180 individual wires that were spun using wire imported from England. A second set of cables was added in 1897 to support heavier loads.

The Roebling remains a major thoroughfare for pedestrians and vehicles, carrying more than 8,000 vehicles a day across the Ohio. Its age demands maintenance, and the bridge was closed for more than a year for structural work. It re-opened to vehicles in April.