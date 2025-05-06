Focus Areas
Regional African American Catholic churches face an uncertain future in restructuring initiative
Kareem A. Simpson
|
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Founded by the Diocese of Covington in the early 20th century, Our Savior Catholic Church was established as a vital refuge for African American Catholics in NKY.
In recent years, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has embarked on a significant restructuring initiative known as Beacons of Light, aiming to consolidate its hundreds of parishes into just several dozen “families of parishes.” This move addresses challenges including declining attendance, a shortage of priests, and shifting demographics within Greater Cincinnati’s Catholic community.
St. Joseph Catholic Church is located in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood.
While this reorganization affects the entire archdiocese, its impact on African American Catholic communities in Greater Cincinnati is particularly profound. Historically, these communities have relied on specific parishes that not only serve their spiritual needs but also act as cultural and social hubs. The consolidation process raises concerns about the preservation of these vital centers of faith and community.
“The historic construction of highways through Cincinnati neighborhoods didn’t just pave over streets,” says
Rev. Deacon Royce Winters, director of African American Ministries for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. “It also fractured the heart of our Black communities. When neighborhoods were split apart, our African American parishes lost the very people, the very families, that sustained them. It wasn’t just the breaking up of homes; it was the beginning of a spiritual and cultural unraveling that we’re still trying to mend today.”
This has led to the necessity of merging parishes, which could result in the closure of some churches and schools. Such closures would disproportionately affect African American parishes, which are often smaller and more vulnerable to consolidation. This effort further complicates efforts to maintain vibrant parish communities, particularly those serving African American Catholics.
After a career as a police officer on the Cincinnati Police force, Rev. Winters has witnessed the change, both in and out of the church, and is working diligently as a part of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s efforts. Rev. Winters currently serves at the diocese’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in the city’s West End neighborhood.
Rev. Deacon Royce Winters is the director of African American Ministries for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
“Since I have been a part of the dioceses,” said Rev. Winters, “I have seen the number of African American parishes dwindle from upwards of ten to now just three.”
The Beacons of Light initiative has not been without controversy. Parishioners have expressed concerns about the potential loss of their spiritual homes and the cultural heritage embedded within them. The archdiocese has acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing that the restructuring aims to create stronger, more sustainable parishes.
History of Our Savior in Northern Kentucky
Founded by the Diocese of Covington in the early 20th century, Our Savior Catholic Church was established as a vital refuge for African American Catholics in Northern Kentucky during a time of widespread racial segregation and exclusion. Recognizing the need for a dedicated space where Black Catholics could worship freely and with dignity, the diocese created Our Savior to serve as both a spiritual sanctuary and a community hub, fostering faith, education, and solidarity amid the challenges of discrimination. The church became a cornerstone for African American Catholics, nurturing generations through its religious, cultural, and social outreach while standing as a testament to resilience and faith in the face of inequality.
"It’s painful, but not entirely surprising, to see Our Savior facing an uncertain future,” said Sister Janet Bucher who has served for 33 years as pastoral administrator and parish life collaborator at the small congregation at 246 East 10th Street, Covington. “The closing of Holy Family School was already a heavy blow. With the school gone and the city’s historically African American Eastside neighborhood changing so much over the years, it feels like the foundation that once held everything together is slipping away. Still, I hold hope that the spirit of that church, the faith and community it built, will live on in the people who once called it home."
As this reorganization unfolds, both entities continue to try to engage in open dialogue with African American Catholic communities. Ensuring that their unique cultural and spiritual needs are met will be essential in preserving the rich tapestry of faith that defines the region while recognizing the challenge that lies in balancing the practical necessities of consolidation with the imperative to honor and sustain the diverse communities that have long been integral to the Catholic Church’s presence in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
Read more articles by
Kareem A. Simpson
.
Raised in the inner city of Covington, Kentucky, Kareem Simpson is an author, innovator, community enthusiast, military veteran, serial entrepreneur, foodie and lover of all things creative.
Cincinnati
,
Community Development
,
Diversity
,
NKY Thrives
,
Quality of Life
West End / Brighton
