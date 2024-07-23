Here's some cool spots to take the plunge before summer's over

Did you know there are 24 public pools
run by the Cincinnati Recreation Center sparkling like hidden gems nestled throughout Cincinnati? For the first time in years, every single one of them is open -- but not for much longer. If we had to make an end-of-summer swimming bucket list, here’s where we recommend you make a splash. Or just dive into your fave neighborhood pool once or twice more before the sun sets on summer.
Ziegler Pool
216 Woodward Street, Over-the-Rhine
This super-cool pool
tops the list for its thoughtful design, heart-of-the-city location, colorful murals and overall chill vibes. It opened in 2019 and features three distinct areas flowing into each other in a roughly zigzag shape: a zero-entry shallow pool kiddos will love, dedicated lap lanes and a diving well with a rock wall overhanging the deep water. Due to its popularity, Ziegler requires reservations
Friday-Sunday and for Labor Day.
Daily rate: $4 per non-passholder. Closes September 8.
Otto M. Armleder Aquatic Center at Dunham Recreation Center
4356 Dunham Lane, West Price Hill
While it’s little consolation for broken-hearted Coney Island fans, this (much cheaper) public pool can at least provide some solid waterslide fun. Thrill seekers can speed down a classic playground-style straight slide with a single steep drop, or twirl through a curling slide with four turns.
Daily rate: $5 youth (0-17), $8 adults, $6 seniors (60+). Closes August 10.
Mt. Adams Pool
966 Mt. Adams Drive
While there’s nothing particularly special about this shallow water pool with a separate wading pool, you get instant street cred just for finding it. Look for it tucked behind the Playhouse in the Park, about a four-minute walk away. Rumor has it this pool is one of the oldest in the Queen City, but details are about as hard to find as it is.
Daily rate: $5 youth (0-17), $8 adults, $6 seniors (60+). Closes August 10.
Florence Family Aquatic Center
8200 Ewing Boulevard, Florence, Ky. 41042
On the Kentucky side, you can get a truly immersive experience at the Florence Aquatic Center
, located at the south end of the Florence Government Center complex. This place pretty much has it all, from a lazy river and zero-depth accessible pool to two spray grounds, a spiral and a speed slide and a concessions area.
Babies are free (0-2), $9 youth (3-15), $11 adults, $9 seniors (55+), $5 after 4pm. Open Saturdays & Sundays only through Labor Day.
McKie Pool
1655 Chase Avenue in Northside
The siren call of this pool is mostly due to its Northside address, which CityBeat
has crowned the best Cincinnati neighborhood for five years running. Squeeze the most out of the last of the summer sunshine with an afternoon dip followed by a cold drink and yummy nibble at any one of Northside’s restaurants and bars, new or old. Northside Yacht Club is a top pick, or go for the constant Comet or the classic Northside Tavern
with its cozy courtyard.
Daily rate: $2 youth (0-17), $6 adults, $4 seniors (60+). Closes September 2.
And if you end up taking a dip in one of Cincinnati’s public pools for your summer swimming finale, be sure to lift a glass (or water bottle) to the Queen City’s mayor Aftab Pureval for making it happen. Thanks to his efforts, which include increasing lifeguard pay and encouraging young teens to get the right training (including free first aid classes), the city has been able to hire the staff required to keep the pools running swimmingly. With summers hotter than ever, it’s vital to have these community pools open for all.
