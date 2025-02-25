Power and purpose: The leadership of Dr. Kareem Moncree-Moffett and Ramona Malone

Public education is a battleground where leadership isn’t just necessary, it’s non-negotiable. In Greater Cincinnati, two formidable Black women, Dr. Kareem Moncree-Moffett and Ramona Malone, are meeting the moment with an unshakable resolve. Their leadership isn’t just about policies and budgets; it’s about students, families, and the communities they serve. It’s about making space, breaking barriers, and ensuring the voices of the unheard shape the future of education.

School boards operate within a framework that, at first glance, may seem limited. They don’t run daily school operations, but their influence is undeniable. Their authority is crafted by state laws and federal mandates and defines the trajectory of entire districts. And at the helm of these boards, the chairperson sets the tone. They drive conversations that shape curriculum choices, equity policies, and financial decisions. They bridge the gap between governance and action, ensuring student success remains the North Star. It’s not about wielding unchecked power; it’s about guiding, unifying, and holding systems accountable.

A vision for equity: Kareem Moncree-Moffett, PhD

As chair of the Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education, Dr. Kareem Moncree-Moffett stands at the crossroads of history and progress. CPS, one of Ohio’s largest and most diverse school districts, demands leadership that is not only strategic but deeply personal.

Cincinnati Public Schools Kareem Moncree-Moffett, PhD, CPS board of education chair A lifelong educator, she holds a doctorate in Educating Urban African American Students, a credential that speaks directly to her mission. She moves with intention, advocating for policies that dismantle systemic barriers and center equity in every decision. For her, leadership is about access and ensuring that no child’s potential is defined by their zip code.

“I am deeply honored to serve Cincinnati Public Schools’ students, families, and taxpayers,” said Moncree-Moffett. “As we embark on this new year, I am committed to fostering an environment where the board works as a team to ensure that every student can thrive, every family feels valued and supported, and every taxpayer sees the impact of their investment in our schools.”

Her work doesn’t stop at the boardroom doors. Moncree-Moffett is a bridge builder. She collaborates with educators, community leaders, and families, knowing that sustainable change requires collective effort. Her leadership reflects the understanding that representation isn’t just symbolic, it’s transformative.

Legacy in motion: Ramona Malone

Courtey Newport Independent Schools Ramona Malone, Newport Independent board chair Across the Ohio River, in Newport Independent Schools, Ramona Malone stands firm in her purpose. As board chair, she is a force who is steadfast, strategic, and deeply committed to student success. Her leadership is rooted in advocacy, her decisions shaped by the belief that every child deserves access to the tools and opportunities that will unlock their potential.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the chairperson of the Newport Independent School Board,” says Malone. “My commitment is to ensure that our decisions prioritize the well-being and success of our students, while maintaining transparency and fiscal responsibility to our community.”

Malone’s journey is a testament to the power of lived experience. A proud graduate of Woodward High School, she sharpened her expertise at the University of Cincinnati and Southern Ohio College before excelling in the insurance industry. As a senior claims specialist with over two decades of experience, she mastered the art of navigating complex systems. This skill now informs her leadership in public education. She understands that urban school districts walk a fine line between tradition and transformation, and she ensures that progress never comes at the expense of community identity.

The power of representation

Moncree-Moffett and Malone are not anomalies. They are part of a growing movement of Black women in educational leadership: women who refuse to accept inequity as a given, who challenge outdated policies, and who insist on student-centered governance. Their presence at the table sends a message to students, educators, and policymakers that representation matters.

Education is at a crossroads, navigating funding disparities, post-pandemic recovery, and the ever-present challenge of closing achievement gaps. In the face of these complexities, Moncree-Moffett and Malone lead with clarity and conviction. They are rewriting the narrative, proving that leadership is not about maintaining the status quo. It’s about redefining what’s possible.

As Cincinnati Public Schools and Newport Independent Schools chart their paths forward, these two women remain resolute. Their leadership is not about titles, it’s about transformation. Their work is not just about policies, it’s about purpose. And their legacy will not be measured by positions held, but by the students who rise because they dared to lead.