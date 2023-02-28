One of the world’s coolest film festivals returns on July 6, 2023

The Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival returns to the city center in 2023 on July 6 for three days of works that celebrate community, inclusivity, and creativity.
While this year's lineup of films and filmmakers is still being finalized, festival passes are on sale now. Tickets to individual events will follow when the schedule is complete.
Available to buy online now at OTRfilmfest.org
are:
- All Virtual Pass $50 – Full online access to all shorts and five feature films
- Film Buff Pass $60 – Access to five film blocks, online access to all short films, and an invitation to a breakfast panel with festival creative director tt stern-enzi. (space is limited)
- Writer/director Adam Stovall and OTRFF creative director tt stern-enzi at the 2022 festival.Film Fanatic Pass $125 – Access to 10 film blocks, online access to all short films, one festival T-shirt, and invitations to two special events -- a breakfast panel with festival creative director tt stern-enzi, and the awards ceremony. (Space at both special events is limited, admission will be first-come, first-served.)
Named one of the world's coolest film festivals by MovieMaker
magazine, the festival is presented by LADD, Inc.
, which for more than three decades has provided advocacy and services for developmentally disabled people in the Cincinnati area.
LADD supports more than 700 adults with disabilities with its programs for housing, employment, and meaningful community engagement.