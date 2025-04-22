Our power, our planet: Increasing the number of people entering careers in sustainability sectors

Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Free Festival takes place Saturday, April 26 from 12-5 p.m. at Summit Park in Blue Ash. This year’s theme celebrates “Our Power, Our Planet.” The festival will feature over one hundred Earth Friendly exhibitors with something for the entire family. New this year is a career fair that the organizers believe is a critical component of the day's festivities to bring awareness to the many areas of green jobs available today.
The Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition, in partnership with Duke Energy, is proud to announce the launch of the Environmental Career Path Program
at this year’s festival. The aim is to inspire and empower students of all ages to explore careers in environmental fields as well as in construction trades and professions, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the Green Jobs sector.
Through education and certifications, the goal is to increase the number of people entering careers in the sustainability sectors. Students will have the opportunity to meet representatives from leading environmental organizations, green tech companies and educational organizations. Hands-on activities showcase renewable energy, sustainable building and conservation careers. Green Jobs exist in solar installation and environmental science as well as in green construction trades. The Environmental Career Path Program will expose prospective individuals to consider both vocational pathways and college.
Chuck Lohre and the Greater Cincinnati Environmental Educators co-host the career fair with Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), the Foundation for Ohio River Education (F.O.R.E.), Green Umbrella, and the City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability. Each organization contributes to creating a cleaner, healthier environment in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Both ORSANCO and F.O.R.E. work toward improving the quality of water in the Ohio River basin by ensuring the river is a resource for drinking water, industrial supplies and recreational purposes. The importance of education empowers communities to value and protect their watersheds and become stewards through firsthand programs. Green Umbrella advocates for systemic change with a goal to empower everyone in our region to act and make a difference.
The City of Cincinnati Green Cincinnati Plan (GCP)
has helped establish Cincinnati as a national leader in sustainability and an attractive destination for businesses and individuals. Created in 2023, the plan focuses on buildings and energy, city operations, community activation, food, mobility, natural environment, resilience, climate adaptation and zero waste. The goal is sustainability, equity, and resilience.
Crucial to Cincinnati’s plan is the promotion of Green Job Pathways. They offer resources for employers looking to fill positions. According to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber there are approximately two jobs for every one person in our region. Howard Miller, Environmental Manager for the City Manager's Office of Environment and Sustainability (OES),
would like to attract not only potential employees for the city, but to educate individuals on opportunities in the private sector as well. At the Career Fair he hopes to enlighten students as to how processes could work and what types of trainings are available.
Thanapat Vichitchot of Bridge Builder works with the City of Cincinnati to raise awareness of green jobs and green career opportunities. Through education and training partners he is helping to form a formal green workforce landscape by partnering with the city, Cincinnati Regional Chamber. Thanapat hopes to attract all individuals curious about the possibility of working in such fields as reducing carbon emissions as well as the critical building industry with labor force and engineering professionals.
Summit Park, located in Blue Ash, playground and nature play area.
The day at the Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival has something for everyone. Children can visit a farm animal petting zoo. There are opportunities to inspect, and even test drive, electric vehicles at the electric car show. Live music is provided by groups such as School of Rock, Immanuel School of Music, and the Northern Cincinnati Youth Orchestra. Vegan food selections will be available, as well as MadTree Brewing craft beer.
This year, as in years past, there will be a fashion show solely made up of costumes and everyday wear from local thrift stores. Everyone is invited to show off their creativity and ability to find that gem of a piece of clothing, whether you under the age of 18, in college, or an adult who loves a good thrift find, the “Thrifty Threads” fashion show is the place to shine. Along those same lines a recycled costume contest will also take place.
Join the fun and education. You will be glad you attended on so many levels.
What: Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival
Where: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242
Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
Time: Noon – 5 p.m.
RSVP: This is a free event for the entire family. No tickets are necessary.
For directions, parking and more information, visit: Greater Cincinnati Earth Day website
.
