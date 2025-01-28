Four NKY organizations address housing challenges with menu of 50 recommended options

Regional leaders in Northern Kentucky have unveiled the final version of a comprehensive set of strategies aimed at addressing the region’s housing challenges, including the critical need for income-aligned housing. Spearheaded by the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) and the Brighton Center

and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) , the effort reflects over a year of research, community engagement, and strategic planning.

The "menu of options," as the strategies are known, was presented at a special event held at NKADD's Florence office on January 14, 2025. It includes over 50 recommendations divided into 10 categories, focusing on creating affordable housing solutions for the region's workforce and vulnerable populations.

Tara Johnson-Noem, NKADD Executive Director “Income-aligned housing is essential for the economic and social health of our region,” said Tara Johnson-Noem, NKADD Executive Director. “By addressing the housing gap, we’re not just providing shelter—we’re creating opportunities for individuals to thrive, businesses to grow, and communities to prosper. This is a challenge we must meet together, with innovative solutions and collaborative efforts.”

The initiative stems from a September 2023 NKADD study that highlighted a pressing need for housing that is affordable based on the available incomes in the region. The study identified a gap of approximately 3,000 housing units for households earning between $15 and $25 per hour, with monthly housing costs ranging from $500 to $1,500. To support economic development, the region must build 6,650 housing units over the next five years, equating to 1,330 units annually.

Partnering agency, Brighton Center, complemented this data with insights gathered from 36 presentations and 12 interactive events across Northern Kentucky’s eight counties. Residents consistently expressed a need for:

Increased housing for adults downsizing.

More one- and two-bedroom units.

Priority for first-time homebuyers.

Housing closer to workplaces.

More landlords accepting housing choice vouchers (Section 8).

Better public awareness of housing availability and increased access to transportation.

At the Florence event, regional leaders stressed the importance of collaboration across the region’s eight counties and business sectors.

Sharmili Reddy, AICP, Executive Director, PDS.



“Zoning in Northern Kentucky is largely geared toward single-family housing and perhaps will always be,” Reddy said. “However, it is important for our communities to engage in discussions about potential modifications to regulations that consider diverse housing options such as townhomes, duplexes, and quads, in suitable locations, that can better meet the varied needs of our residents.” Planning and Development Services of Kenton County has played a critical role in implementing these strategies. Executive Director Sharmili Reddy emphasized the importance of modernizing zoning regulations to accommodate diverse housing options.“Zoning in Northern Kentucky is largely geared toward single-family housing and perhaps will always be,” Reddy said. “However, it is important for our communities to engage in discussions about potential modifications to regulations that consider diverse housing options such as townhomes, duplexes, and quads, in suitable locations, that can better meet the varied needs of our residents.”

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) and has advocated for affordable housing options throughout Northern Kentucky; being committed to providing affordable housing options for low and moderate-income families. The organization currently operates four affordable housing complexes in the region.

Catrena Bowman is NKCAC Executive Director "Income-aligned housing is not just about affordability; it’s about dignity and opportunity,” said Catrena Bowman, NKCAC Executive Director. “When families have access to housing that fits their budget, they can focus on building brighter futures—whether that means saving for education, advancing their careers, or simply creating a stable environment for their children. This is the foundation for a stronger, more equitable community.”

The final version of the strategies includes proposals to establish a regional housing trust fund, expedite permitting processes, and incentivize small-scale developments. Officials hope to use publicly owned property for affordable housing and expand funding for first-time buyers and downsizing homeowners.

To explore the full list of strategies, visit housingnky.org where you may download the "Home for All" report.

with active support from Planning and Development Services of Kenton County